How to Get Vixy in Palworld

Vixy is an endearing little critter in Palworld, resembling a fluffy fox-like creature. Vixy is a great choice for your base if you’re in need of a Pal for the Gathering or Farming Skills, and can even dig up Pal Spheres with its unique ability.

If you’re looking for Vixy to complete your Paldeck, add to your base, or even incorporate into your team, we’ve got you covered with where you can find this adorable creature, so follow along below.

Palworld – Where to Find & Catch Vixy

In Palworld, Vixy is one of the best Pals you can obtain when you’re just starting out in your world. This is not only because the cute little critter will be able to perform both Farming and Gathering tasks around your Base, but also because Vixy has a unique Partner Skill, Dig Here! — which enables it to dig up Pal Spheres around the world as you explore.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As indicated by the world map screenshot below, Vixy tends to be found in one long habitat within a certain area, which is indicated by the orange markings. This is the only location in which Vixy can be found, with the terrain being a mix of grasslands and hills/dirt trails. However, Vixy is available to find both during the daytime and nighttime, with the habitat remaining the same, so your search won’t be restricted to certain hours in-game.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you choose to hunt Vixy during the nighttime, you may have an easier time catching it, as they will very likely be sound asleep when you stumble upon them. This means that you can simply throw a Pal Sphere at it while it rests, or attack it, then throw a Pal Sphere before it has a chance to react.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

That's everything you need to know about where to find and catch Vixy in Palworld.