How to Get Nox in Palworld

Nox is one of the many creatures that can be found roaming around in Palworld. This Pal, in particular, has gained quite a bit of popularity for its spooky and mysterious, yet adorable design, which has made it a high priority on many players’ catch lists. If you’re looking to get a Nox in Palworld, then we’ve got all the information on where to search.

Where to Find & Catch Nox in Palworld

In Palworld, Nox is an adorable little fox-like creature with a mysterious appearance and ominous Paldeck entry, stating that if an individual notices Nox hair near their belongings or residence, they should flee immediately. This hasn’t stopped players from desperately wanting to catch and befriend a Nox of their own, though, so if you’re in this boat, we’ve got you covered with exactly where you can pick one up.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In Palworld, the first thing you will need to know is that Nox is a nocturnal Pal, meaning it can only be found and caught roaming the world at night. However, despite having restricted hours in which your search can take place, the good news is that Nox roams a wide range of the land in Palworld, meaning that its habitat is quite extensive and it can be found in multiple areas. For exact areas in which Nox can be discovered, refer to the world map screenshot below, where Nox’s habitats are highlighted in blue.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Aside from roaming the wild, there are a couple other of ways in which Nox can be obtained, though these are usually much less reliable, and tend to be pure chance. Nox may end up as one of the Pals captured at a Syndicate Base, where you can defeat the thugs and free any imprisoned Pals from their cages, automatically befriending them and having them join your side.

This is one of the few times in which you may be able to obtain Nox in the daytime, as technically it has already been ‘caught’ by the Syndicate Thugs, meaning it will remain trapped in the cage no matter if it is day or night. Lastly, there is also a chance to obtain Nox from eggs. In particular, I had success in hatching a Nox from a Large Dark egg.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Nox in Palworld. Now that you know how to get this adorable yet spooky Pal for your collection, why not check out our guide covering how to farm Stone quickly and efficiently? This is a material needed to build pretty much anything and everything in Palworld, so knowing how to obtain it quickly will make a big difference in your day-to-day adventure.