As you wrap up the last of the Palworld tower bosses and finish the game, you may be left wanting more. While the game is only in early access and we can expect plenty more content down the line, there are still things left to do after clearing through the game. Here are our picks of the best things to do after beating Palworld.

Best Things to Do After Beating Palworld

Check out our recommendations below if you’ve wrapped up all the main story content Palworld has to offer so far. That way you can squeeze even more hours out of an already lengthy game.

100% Complete the Paldex

This one goes without saying: just like the Pokemon series it’s inspired by, in Palworld you really need to catch ’em all. There are over 100 Pals currently in the early access Paldex, and even the most dedicated players won’t have caught them all just yet.

If you’ve wrapped up the objective-based content in Palworld, going through and catching all remaining Pals is a no-brainer. Some of them will be fiendishly tough to track down, like Blazehowl and Kitsun. Equally, quite a few are world bosses that have huge HP bars before you can throw out a Pal Sphere.

Clear All Dungeons

Image Source: Pocketpair

Dungeons are a key part of the above recommendation, as each one has a boss at its center once you’ve cleared all remaining rooms. They sit outside of the main quest branch, but dungeons can contain Pals you can’t spot anywhere else.

These dungeons are hidden all around the map, usually found on the edge of cliffs or in cages of their own. Nothing beats teaming up with a friend and heading into the unknown together, braced for any outcome.

Produce Some Wacky Breeding Combinations

Next up, you can toy around with Palworld’s utterly bonkers breeding feature. This lets you pair any combination of existing Pals together, to see which weird and wonderful offspring they produce.

While there is a fixed quantity of combinations, it’s also a great way to hatch high-level Pals straight off the bat. Some of the game’s fastest mounts come from breeding, so don’t miss out on endgame-quality companions.

Look Forward to the Future

If you’ve done all of the above and still find yourself wanting a bit more from Palworld, you’re in luck. The game is still only in early access, meaning plenty more content is on the way.

Developer Pocketpair has yet to share a definitive Palworld roadmap, however. That said, don’t be surprised to see new Pals, a more focused narrative mode, and plenty more quests. So far we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s to come. Palworld’s horizons will soon broaden beyond belief.

Those are the best things to do after beating Palworld! To learn more about the game, read up on the best storage items, plus how to get Nitewing.