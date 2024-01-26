Best Mounts For Every Situation in Palworld

In Palworld, there are a variety of different Pals that can be used for Mounts in various situations. However, among the assortment of Pals that are capable of being Mounts, some are much better suited to exploration or combat than others. If you’re struggling to find the best Pal Mounts for each scenario, we’ve got you covered with all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

How to Choose the Best Mounts in Palworld

In Palworld, you may be tempted to just prioritize obtaining the fastest Mount possible. However, there are different Mounts for different scenarios that work well for both exploration and travel purposes, as well as strong team members.

For this reason, it can be a good idea to build a team out of some of the best options available to you – ensuring you have combat, flight, and travel all covered with ease. We’ve identified the best Palworld Mount options for each of these travel methods, both for when you’re just starting in the game, as well as once you’ve leveled up a bit.

Best Mounts For Fast Travel Across the Ground in Palworld

Direhowl

Direhowl is one of the fastest Pal Mounts across ground terrain, and the fact that it is relatively easy to obtain as you’re getting started in Palworld makes it an excellent first Mount. Direhowl can be found in a variety of habitats around the world map and usually appear at around the level 5-10 mark, which makes it very obtainable. If you’re at a lower level and in need of a way to zip around the map with speed, Direhowl is your best bet.

Fenglope

Fenglope is a brilliant addition not just for your Base (carrying a Working Speed of 100), but due to the unique Partner Skill titled Wind and Clouds. This Partner Skill enables the already very speedy Fenglope to double jump while being ridden as a Mount, which makes it very capable of not only dashing around on the ground level, but climbing up hills and ledges too, or jumping down onto a lower surface.

Pyrin

Much like Fenglope, Pyrin is a brilliant choice of Mount for multiple reasons. This Mount is around equal in terms of speed to Fenglope and Direhowl, but it also contains a special Partner Skill titled Red Hare. Red Hare applies extra Fire Damage to all attacks made by the player while the player is riding Pyrin as a Mount. This makes Pyrin great not only for exploring but for taking down the likes of wild Pals or Syndicate thugs.

Rayhound

Rayhound essentially mirrors the utility of Fenglope, as it also has a Work Speed of 100, and the ability to double jump while being ridden as a Mount, thanks to the Jumping Force Partner Skill. The only key difference between these Pals is that Rayhound will dish out Electric Type attacks, while Fenglope has a Neutral Typing and slightly better overall stats than Rayhound.

Univolt

Univolt mirrors the utility of Pyrin, as this Pal Mount is very useful in terms of speed and applying extra damage to your attacks. Univolt’s Partner Skill, Swift Deity, adds extra Electric Type damage to all player attacks while riding Univolt as a Mount. The only key difference between these two Pals, other than the typing, is that Univolt tends to have a slightly better damage output in terms of attacks.

Best Mounts For Flying in Palworld

Nitewing

Nitewing is a brilliant choice for a first flying Mount, as they are probably the most common bird Pal you will encounter in Palworld. You should be able to snag a Nitewing in most locations, spawning at around the level of 10 and upwards. Nitewing will enable you to take to the skies, fly across islands, and to the top of steep mountains, though its flying speed tends to be quite slow, and it can run out of power to continue ascending, depending on the strength of your Stamina stat.

Jetragon

Jetragon is undoubtedly the best Flying Mount in Palworld and one of the best all-around creatures you could have by your side. Jetragon has the fastest flying speed out of all Mounts in the game and is also a huge powerhouse when it comes to dishing out damage, which makes it a perfect companion to have by your side for exploration and battles. However, this is one of the strongest encounters in the game, which means you’ll have to level up quite a bit to successfully obtain it.

Faleris

Faleris is the second-best flying Mount that you can utilize in Palworld, and a brilliant Pal to have on your team. Faleris has a significantly better flying speed than the likes of Nitewing, which makes it a huge upgrade, and in addition to this, provides utility through its unique Partner Skill. Faleris’ Partner Skill, Scorching Predator, will increase the amount of all Pal Drops from wild pals that are defeated when you and Faleris are fighting side by side.

Frostallion

If you’re looking for a combination of a decent flying Mount and a good combat Pal, Frostallion blends these two traits quite successfully. Frostallion’s Partner Skill, Ice Steed, enables Frostallion to be ridden as a flying Mount, and whilst being ridden changes all player attacks made to Ice Type. In addition to this, Ice Steed increases the power of all ice Type moves, strengthening the damage output of both Frostallion and the player’s attacks at the time.

Best Mounts For Gliding in Palworld

Celaray

When it comes to Pals that also double as Gliders, Celaray is the best if you’re looking for the fastest gliding speed possible. Celaray is also quite a common encounter in Palworld and can be found along the beaches not far from the starting spawn point in which the game begins, making it easy to obtain at a low level. While you could just craft a Glider instead, Celaray would be the better option out of the two, due to being able to glide at a good speed for long amounts of time.

Galeclaw

Galceclaw is absolutely the best glider in the game, including all Pals and equipment. Firstly, Galeclaw glides at a very quick speed, which makes it easy to travel long distances when jumping from a high point. In addition to this, while having Galeclaw carry you through the skies, you can still make attacks, enabling you to hail down bullets or arrows on Pals or enemies from the skies. Due to the versatility of this, Galeclaw is a worthy addition to your team.

Best Mounts For Swimming in Palworld

Jormuntide

Jormuntide is a great choice for traversing lakes, ponds, and the sea between various islands in Palworld. Jormunitde’s Partner Skill, Stormbringer Sea Dragon, also makes it a great choice for traveling long distances over water, as this not only enables Jormuntide to be ridden as a water Mount but also prevents Stamina from depleting whilst traversing across the water.

Azurobe

Azurobe is the fastest Pal Mount capable of traveling across water, which makes it a very efficient choice. However, while Jormunitde prevents Stamina from being depleted, Azurobe offers some offensive benefits when operating as a water Mount through the unique Partner Skill, Waterwing Dance. This will add extra Water Type damage to all player attacks made while Azurobe is being ridden as a mount, which also makes Azurobe a brilliant choice for any water-based combat encounters.

Best Mounts For Combat in Palworld

Eikthyrdeer

Eikthyrdeer is one of the first Pal Mounts that are easy to obtain, as this Pal is quite close to the initial spawn point in which you begin the game. Eikthyrdeer will spawn at around level 10-15, which makes it perfect as a first combat mount choice. While the speed isn’t as impressive as the likes of Direhowl, Eikthyrdeer is a solid attacker, which makes it much more suited to combat – as well as being able to operate as a method of transport.

Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt is a hulking yellow electric cat in Palworld that makes one of the best combat-based Pal Mounts available. This is largely due to its offensive attacking power, which enables it to handle itself in battle quite well. However, in addition to this, Grizzbolt has a very powerful Partner Skill, titled Yellow Tank. Yellow Tank enables Grizzbolt to wield and rapidly fire a massive machine gun whilst being ridden as a Mount, which makes it lethal in close-ranged combat.

Blazamut

Blazamut, similarly to Grizzbolt, is an offensive tank Mount, being able to both be ridden and operate as a hugely oppressive attacker at the same time. Whilst being ridden as a Mount, Blazamut enhances the power of all Fire Type attacks, which significantly increases its damage output, as well as any use of Fire Arrows or weapons you may choose to use at the player.

Jetragon

Whilst Jetragon is the best flying mount in Palworld, this Pal is also one of the best creatures you can have by your side for combat. This is largely due to the Aerial Missile Partner Skill, which not only enables you to ride Jetragon through the sky at great speed, but to also fire off missiles at your enemies or wild Pals, making Jetragraon a huge threat to go up against all levels, and probably the best all-rounder Pal Mount you can utilize at higher level.

Mammorest

While this hulking giant is among the slowest Pal Mounts available in the game, Mammorest is still a brilliant choice for a combat Mount, due to being able to deliver huge amounts of damage and tank multiple incoming hits from enemies. At level 50, Mammorest’s Solar Power attack does huge damage, dishing out a power of 150 per use of the attack. As this Pal is available wandering near the starting area of the game at around level 35, it may be a great choice for a mid-game combat Mount, until you’re able to obtain the likes of Grizzbolt or Jetragon.

That's everything you need to know about the best Pal Mounts for every situation in Palworld.