Palworld has proven to be one of the most unique and fun survival adventures, and that’s thanks in large part to the incredible variety of Pals scattered across the diverse islands of Palpagos. They range from cute little creatures like Lamball, all the way up to some truly epic and powerful beasts that present some of the biggest challenges in the game.

One in that particular category that players everywhere have their eyes on is Frostallion, a legendary-tier steed that you’ll have to venture to the harshest tundras for. If you’re wondering where exactly to find it, and what’s in store for a battle with it, here’s our handy guide that explains how to get Frostallion in Palworld.

Where to Find Frostallion in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As its official description in the Paldeck suggests, Frostallion is not a common Pal by any means. In fact, it’s a Legendary-tier Pal that sits right beside Jetragon at No. 110 on the list, and is indicated as a “guardian deity of Palpagos Island, known as the Winter Caller”. In essence, that means it’s a one-of-a-kind Pal that’s not at all easy to find, much less get to.

Frostallion, which is a Level 50 Ice-elemental Pal, can only be found in the far northwest region of the map, deep in the snowy mountain tundra. A strong flying mount, if you have one, will make the overall trek easier. The closest teleport statue is the Land of Absolute Zero, which is directly east of its spawn point. Its exact coordinates are (-357, 508), and you’ll see its icon pop up on the map as you discover more of the area.

How to Find & Catch Frostallion in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you feel you’re ready to seek out Frostallion, then make sure that you’re more than prepared, as you always should for battles like these. You’re going to want to equip the best armor you can that’s suited for repelling frigid temperatures, such as the Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor (Tier 41) or the Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor (Tier 50). If you don’t have armor like this, you won’t be able to withstand the subzero temperatures in that locale.

Have a good shield repaired up, preferably a Hyper Shield (Tier 43), and bring as many high-leveled Fire Pals as you have, given that Frostallion’s element is Ice. Finally, pack some good artillery and even some Incendiary Grenades (Tier 41) if you have some. Whatever you can bring to improve your odds of capture.

On that note, Hyper Spheres and Legendary Spheres are your go-to for this. Anything lower grade and you very likely won’t be able to add Frostallion to your collection. Also make sure you’ve upgraded your Capture chances at a Statue of Power with Lifmunk Effigies.

At Level 50, Frostallion has a relatively hefty health bar at just over 13,000 HP. Its attacks are what you especially need to be mindful of though, as they pack a frostbite-inducing punch, so to speak. Thankfully there are glacial pillars in the area where it spawns that can act as natural barriers while you fight it, so be sure to take advantage of that.

When you have Frostallion in your Palbox, you’ll be able to use it as, of course, a flying mount. Aside from bragging rights, that likely will be what you primarily use it for, though it can definitely prove a formidable ally against powerful Dragon-type Pals. Its Work Suitability is not diverse at all with only ‘Lvl 4 Cooling‘ listed. However, it could definitely run an industrial-sized freezer for you, if need be.

That concludes our guide that explains how to get Frostallion in Palworld. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if and when you’re able to get your hands on this beautiful pegasus of ice.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld, including our first impressions review of the game.