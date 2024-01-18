What Are Pal Souls in Palworld & How to Use Them

In Pocketpair’s Palworld, there are various factors to not only surviving but thriving on the beautiful yet brutal landscape of Palpagos. While building, hunting, and crafting are more obvious, there are other means of boosting your stats that can easily go unnoticed if you don’t look in the right places.

One such mystery method is Pal Souls, and while they’re a bit harder to come by, they’re pivotal to buffing up both your character and the Pals in your party. If you’re wondering how exactly they work, here is our handy guide that answers the question – what are Pal Souls in Palworld and how to use them.

How to Get Pal Souls in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Pal Souls are a particularly special item, as they can help provide additional permanent stat buffs to you and/or the Pals in your current party. That said, they are relatively difficult to find in the early stages of your character’s adventure in Palpagos. As you venture further outside the safety of your base and continue to level up, solid exploration will see you discovering and obtaining all types of items, including ones held inside treasure chests (as seen above).

These can hold a variety of things, including Pal Souls. To our knowledge so far, it’s the gold chests in particular that can contain Pal Souls. Pal Souls can also be found lying on the ground inside small, transparent crystals.

There are also different sizes of Pal Souls, though we’ve just found ‘Small’ ones so far in our excursions. As soon as we uncover the other sizes, we’ll elaborate on that further.

How to Use Pal Souls in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you have one, or preferably a handful of Pal Souls, to use them you’ll need to build something special at your base. Called a Statue of Power, this Pal-shaped monument accepts offers of Pal Souls in exchange for stat buffs that can be applied to either you, or any of the Pals in your current party.

First you’ll need to actually unlock the recipe for the Statue of Power under the ‘Technology’ tab in your character menu. Thankfully it’s not terribly far down the list at Tier 7. Once you’ve unlocked it, you can construct a Statue of Power straight from the ‘Build’ menu option at the bottom of your screen. Note that it requires 20 x Stones and 10 x Paldium Fragments for construction.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once it’s on the ground, approach to interact with it, and it’ll give you two options: ‘Enhance Player Stats’ or ‘Enhance Pals’. As Pal Souls are not that abundant, we’d suggest choosing carefully, and if you’d like to buff a Pal, make sure it’s one you plan to stick with for at least awhile.

That concludes our guide that answers the question – what are Pal Souls in Palworld and how to use them. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you’ve managed to find some of these yet. If so, do you prefer using them on Pals or your character?

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Easy Access continues, including our First Impressions review of the game.