How To Titan Shift in Attack on Titan Revolution - two characters from the game looking at each other
Category:
Guides
Roblox

How To Titan Shift in Attack on Titan Revolution

How to Titan Shift? Let's find out
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|
Published: May 21, 2024 11:37 am

Have you been spending time in the hit Roblox Attack on Titan experience? If so you might be wondering how to do that all-important move: the Titan Shift. Indeed, several players have been wondering, but we’re here to finally explain how to Titan Shift in Attack on Titan Revolution.

Recommended Videos

Attack on Titan Revolution Titan Shift Instructions

In order to morph into the powerful Titan, there is one item you need to get your hands on. The Attack Serum is an item that is dropped by enemies and, unfortunately, not by random ones in the game. No, in order to get the Serum you need to beat A-Grade Aberrant mode. That is no easy feat, as you will battle dozens upon dozens of monsters and Titans as well.

The good news is that beating the mode will grant you tons of EXP and gold, so either way you won’t walk away empty-handed. The bad news is that the drop rate for the Serum is quite low, so the chances are you won’t get it on your first try. Once you have the item, just consume it to turn into a Titan.

A character customization screen in Attack on Titan Revolution
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Titan Shift Powers and Skills

Here are the attacks you can use as a Titan:

  • Uppercut – A melee attack that hits multiple targets.
  • Hardening – A powerful shield that can help in withstanding more damage, along with boosting your speed.
  • Roar – Recover some HP.
  • Corkscrew Punch – Another melee attack but with some more range.
  • Brutal Stomp – Stomp on the ground to dispose of those pesky Crawlers.
  • Eject and Force Eject – Take yourself out of your Titan form whilst taking the HP with you.

You also have a couple of Passive Skills:

  • Shifter Mastery – HP recover and stun enemies close by.
  • Boxing Mastery – Additional attack speed.

That’s all we have for you on how to Titan Shift in Attack on Titan Revolution. For more tips and tricks on the game, check out Attack on Titan Revolution codes and Attack on Titan Revolution Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All XDefiant Preseason Challenges and Rewards
Player deploying a drone in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
All XDefiant Preseason Challenges and Rewards
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 21, 2024
Read Article How To Access Type Soul AFK World
How to access AFK World in Type Soul - characters from Type World with the game's title
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How To Access Type Soul AFK World
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 21, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 Best Exotic Class Item Rolls to Hunt For In Final Shape
Destiny 2 Best Exotic Class Item Rolls to Hunt For In Final Shape: A Warlock uses their Stasis super in a lost sector.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2 Best Exotic Class Item Rolls to Hunt For In Final Shape
Finlay Cattanach Finlay Cattanach May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All XDefiant Preseason Challenges and Rewards
Player deploying a drone in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
All XDefiant Preseason Challenges and Rewards
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 21, 2024
Read Article How To Access Type Soul AFK World
How to access AFK World in Type Soul - characters from Type World with the game's title
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How To Access Type Soul AFK World
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 21, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 Best Exotic Class Item Rolls to Hunt For In Final Shape
Destiny 2 Best Exotic Class Item Rolls to Hunt For In Final Shape: A Warlock uses their Stasis super in a lost sector.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2 Best Exotic Class Item Rolls to Hunt For In Final Shape
Finlay Cattanach Finlay Cattanach May 21, 2024
Author
Damiano Gerli