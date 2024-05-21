Have you been spending time in the hit Roblox Attack on Titan experience? If so you might be wondering how to do that all-important move: the Titan Shift. Indeed, several players have been wondering, but we’re here to finally explain how to Titan Shift in Attack on Titan Revolution.

Recommended Videos

Attack on Titan Revolution Titan Shift Instructions

In order to morph into the powerful Titan, there is one item you need to get your hands on. The Attack Serum is an item that is dropped by enemies and, unfortunately, not by random ones in the game. No, in order to get the Serum you need to beat A-Grade Aberrant mode. That is no easy feat, as you will battle dozens upon dozens of monsters and Titans as well.

The good news is that beating the mode will grant you tons of EXP and gold, so either way you won’t walk away empty-handed. The bad news is that the drop rate for the Serum is quite low, so the chances are you won’t get it on your first try. Once you have the item, just consume it to turn into a Titan.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Titan Shift Powers and Skills

Here are the attacks you can use as a Titan:

Uppercut – A melee attack that hits multiple targets.

– A melee attack that hits multiple targets. Hardening – A powerful shield that can help in withstanding more damage, along with boosting your speed.

– A powerful shield that can help in withstanding more damage, along with boosting your speed. Roar – Recover some HP.

– Recover some HP. Corkscrew Punch – Another melee attack but with some more range.

– Another melee attack but with some more range. Brutal Stomp – Stomp on the ground to dispose of those pesky Crawlers.

– Stomp on the ground to dispose of those pesky Crawlers. Eject and Force Eject – Take yourself out of your Titan form whilst taking the HP with you.

You also have a couple of Passive Skills:

Shifter Mastery – HP recover and stun enemies close by.

– HP recover and stun enemies close by. Boxing Mastery – Additional attack speed.

That’s all we have for you on how to Titan Shift in Attack on Titan Revolution. For more tips and tricks on the game, check out Attack on Titan Revolution codes and Attack on Titan Revolution Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more