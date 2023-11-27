Even if you’re new to Roblox, you’ll quickly notice the sheer number of anime-inspired games. It feels like a dozen new ones sprout up every day, but at least Attack on Titan Revolution offers fun, engaging gameplay.

If you’d like to dig deeper into the game’s features, you can also hop on over to the Attack on Titan Revolution Trello, as well as other helpful links like Discord.

How to Use Attack on Titan Revolution Trello Link

We went ahead and made life easier and created a one-click button down below that will take you directly to the Trello board for Attack on Titan Revolution:

It can offer some really nitty gritty details on the game, like different modes, the battle pass, families, skill trees, and the mechanics of every perk.

Image Source: AOT:R [ES] via Twinfinite

For example, if you wanted to learn more about AFK Mode, go under ‘Game Information’ and select the ‘AFK Mode & Rewards’ card. From there, you’ll get a breakdown of what the game mode is, as well as the rewards you’ll earn for participating (or rather, the lack of participation).

How about perks? It’s an important part of Attack on Titan Revolution, so it’s great to see all the various perks, just to know what you should aim for in the game.

What is Attack on Titan Revolution Discord?

Another resource you’ll find helpful is the Attack on Titan Revolution Discord server, which the link below will take you directly to:

In the same way the Trello helps you understand the finer details of the game, the Discord server is a good way to gain insight into upcoming updates. You can even find Attack on Titan Revolution codes!

And with that, you have everything you need to know on the Attack on Titan Revolution Trello link.