How to Use Copper Keys in Palworld

One of the first mystery items you’ll stumble across as you dive into the deep survival RPG is Copper Keys in Palworld. Hidden in some of the game’s early chests, it’s not immediately clear what to do with them. We’re here to help, by explaining how to use these keys, and the areas where you can easily find more.

How to Use Palworld Copper Keys

In Palworld, you use Copper Keys to open locked chests and doors. Not every chest you’ll stumble across will be locked, but it helps you get into those specific boxes.

As a general rule of thumb, locked chests will no doubt harbor the best loot. That ranges from Gold Coins to handy crafting resources, used to upgrade your camp to new heights.

Read More: How to Build a Primitive Workbench in Palworld

To use a Copper Key in Palworld, you simply need to head over to a chest that clearly denotes it’s locked. You’ll be able to tell quite easily, because pressing the X button to open it, as you usually do, won’t work as expected. Therefore, you’ll be prompted to use one of your Copper Keys. This will open the chest automatically, leaving you to claim the loot inside.

One thing to note is that Copper Keys in Palworld are one-time only consumable items. Once used, it disappears permanently from your inventory. As such, if you’re running low, be wise about which locked chests you open, and which you save for later.

How to Get More Copper Keys

Image Source: Pocket Pair

That said, you’ll never struggle to come across Copper Keys in Palworld. They’re very common loot from regular chests – those which you don’t need a key to unlock. Keys tend to appear in wooden chests, as opposed to the blue ones that harbor rare loot.

Simply comb through as many chests as possible, and you’ll have no problem eventually accumulating enough keys. Chests are admittedly quite hard to find, but exploring new areas and biomes is always a good way to stumble upon them.

That’s all for this guide on Copper Keys in Palworld! For more on the game, check out how to customize character in Palworld, and our Elemental weaknesses chart.