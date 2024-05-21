You can't have a game without a battle pass nowadays.
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: May 21, 2024 11:43 am
Completing daily and weekly quests is the best way to farm XP and unlock all of the different customization options in XDefiant. So, to help you get on the right track just after launch, we’ve prepared a full list of all XDefiant Preseason challenges and rewards. Finish them diligently and you’ll unlock everything in no time!
Below, you’ll find lists of daily and weekly factions, Ubisoft Connect, and battle pass challenges and rewards you’ll have available during the XDefiantpreseason. We will update the lists daily as more quests are added, so you’ll always be able to revisit this post for all the most up-to-date information.
Daily Challenges and Rewards
Challenge
Rewards
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Daily XDefiant preseason challenge list
Weekly Challenges and Rewards
Challenge
Rewards
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Weekly XDefiant preseason challenge list
Battle Pass Level Rewards
Battle Pass Level
Free Rewards
Premium Rewards
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Weekly XDefiant preseason challenge list
Unlock Factions Challenges
Faction
Challenge
Echeleon
TBD
Cleaners
TBD
Libertad
TBD
DedSec
TBD
Phantoms
TBD
Outcasts
TBD
Wolves
TBD
XDefiant faction unlock challenges
Ubisoft Connect Challenges
Challenge
Rewards
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
XDefiant faction unlock challenges
That wraps this guide on all preseason challenges and rewards in XDefiant. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks, scroll through our XDefiant hub. We went over all the most essential in-game mechanics, including factions, game modes, and crossplay. We’ve also got an overall release time countdown if you’re itching to play the game as early as possible.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.