Player deploying a drone in XDefiant
All XDefiant Preseason Challenges and Rewards

You can't have a game without a battle pass nowadays.
Published: May 21, 2024 11:43 am

Completing daily and weekly quests is the best way to farm XP and unlock all of the different customization options in XDefiant. So, to help you get on the right track just after launch, we’ve prepared a full list of all XDefiant Preseason challenges and rewards. Finish them diligently and you’ll unlock everything in no time!

All XDefiant Preseason Challenges and Rewards

Below, you’ll find lists of daily and weekly factions, Ubisoft Connect, and battle pass challenges and rewards you’ll have available during the XDefiant preseason. We will update the lists daily as more quests are added, so you’ll always be able to revisit this post for all the most up-to-date information.

Daily Challenges and Rewards

ChallengeRewards
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
Daily XDefiant preseason challenge list

Weekly Challenges and Rewards

ChallengeRewards
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
Weekly XDefiant preseason challenge list

Battle Pass Level Rewards

Battle Pass LevelFree RewardsPremium Rewards
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
Weekly XDefiant preseason challenge list

Unlock Factions Challenges

FactionChallenge
EcheleonTBD
CleanersTBD
LibertadTBD
DedSecTBD
PhantomsTBD
OutcastsTBD
WolvesTBD
XDefiant faction unlock challenges

Ubisoft Connect Challenges

ChallengeRewards
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
XDefiant faction unlock challenges
XDefiant gameplay showing a player holding an M4
That wraps this guide on all preseason challenges and rewards in XDefiant. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks, scroll through our XDefiant hub. We went over all the most essential in-game mechanics, including factions, game modes, and crossplay. We’ve also got an overall release time countdown if you’re itching to play the game as early as possible.

Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.