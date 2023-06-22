All XDefiant Factions, Listed

Ubisoft

Get to grips with XDefiant Factions to get to grip with the game.

XDefiant, Ubisoft’s new arena FPS that could yet challenge Call of Duty’s dominance, features multiple Factions for players to figure out. Each is based on an iconic Ubisoft IP and boasts unique abilities. Here’s every XDefiant Faction listed and broken down in depth.

All Factions & Their Abilities in XDefiant

Right now, there are five Factions in the game. We expect more to drop with content updates however, with a preseason and Year 1 already revealed.

We’re running through each, offering a little opinion and going over the abilities they offer.

1. Cleaners

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

First up are the Cleaners, straight out of Tom Clancy’s The Division. Abilities here are based on pyromania and fire, incorporating flammable lethality into every piece of kit. The Ultra Ability is The Purifier, a devastating flamethrower.

We’re also fans of the Incendiary Rounds, even if the decrease to weapon range is frustrating. It’s one of the reasons we try and pair using the Cleaners Faction up with a SMG and run-and-gun playstyle. You’ll be dealing more damage in general, with a Molotov Cocktail or Napalm-delivering drone as your Activated Ability. A strong all round Faction, if a little unsubtle.

2. Phantoms

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Phantoms are the second Faction, based on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon. They boast largely defence-based abilities; something that could be to your advantage if your playstyle is a little slower and more conservative. Equally, this might not be the Faction for you if flying at enemies is how you like to play.

We’re certainly fans of the Mag Barrier Activated and Hardened Passive. The Blitz Shield is a little too situational for our taste – as well as prompting the worst kind of Call of Duty Riot Shield flashbacks. The AEGIS Ultra is very strong though, essentially making you a much tougher target and giving you some firepower to throw enemies’ way. Dying to it is consistently annoying (skill issue on our end, probably).

3. Libertad

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The third Faction in XDefiant right now is the Libertad, hailing from Far Cry 6. The BioVida Boost stands out here, letting players instantly regenerate their own health and that of nearby allies. It’s a very powerful piece of equipment and has been the decisive factor in a lot of our gunfights in the second open session.

The Passive is a nice bonus, if essentially a weaker version of the BioVida Boost. The El Remedio is also strong, but not quite strong enough to warrant usage over the alternative Activated Ability. Finally, the Ultra Ability is similar to the others but on a larger scale. We’d recommend this Faction most in modes where you have to hold positions and defend against enemy waves.

4. Echelon

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Echelon is the penultimate Faction in XDefiant right now. It’s also one of the most powerful and popular. The Activated Abilities are both exceptionally strong and difficult to counter. We’ve lost count of the amount of times we’ve died to enemies to be told that our position was revealed by the Intel Suit, or were snuck up on by an invisible enemy so difficult to discern we may as well have not tried.

The Ultra Ability and Passive Traits are not as powerful as some other Factions’ but, because of the strength of Echelon overall, there could be some nerfs coming ahead of the full release. We personally feel that nerfs to the visibility of the Digital Ghillie Suit can’t come soon enough.

5. Dedsec

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The fifth and final Faction, straight of the hacking title Watch Dogs 2, is Dedsec. Unsurprisingly, their abilities revolve around hacking, technology and covert operations. Here, the Ultra Ability stands out, essentially creating an ability-free zone on the map and inhibiting any enemies from deploying their most powerful assets.

The Hijack is worth picking over the Spiderbot (even if we like the Alien-face-hugging tribute). Fabricator is also a bit meh in terms of a Passive Trait. It means Dedsec is among the weaker Factions right now, but all that could change ahead of release, expected in summer 2023.

That’s all five Factions in XDefiant, as well as their abilities and origin titles discussed. For all the latest on XDefiant, including whether it’s free to play, stay with us right here.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts