How to Play the XDefiant Beta

Ubisoft

The closed beta release of XDefiant in April 2023 has been a resounding success for Ubisoft, with gamers from all over the world flooding in to try out the new arena FPS. Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, the Tom Clancy inspired world looks like it could challenge the most dominant names in the FPS world. But how do you access and play the XDefiant Beta?

XDefiant Beta: How To Play and Access

As has become fairly standard in the gaming world, XDefiant has been opened up to audiences gradually, with insiders gaining access in early 2023. Now, the game is experiencing a closed beta which began on April 13 and ceases on April 23.

There are currently two ways to access the beta. The first is to register for access via the Ubisoft website. To do so, follow the instructions below:

Head over to Ubisoft’s XDefiant website. Click ‘Register’. Select your preferred platform from Xbox, PlayStation or PC. Login to your Ubisoft account, or create a new one. Follow the instructions until you are confirmed as being registered! Await confirmation from Ubisoft that you’ve been selected.

The second is to get a Twitch Drop from an affiliated stream. For this, you need to follow the instructions below:

Link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch account via the publisher’s Twitch Drops page. Check your details are linked correctly, with the Twitch account and Ubisoft account listed on the ‘My Accounts’ page. Head over to Twitch and find an affiliated stream – these will be clearly signposted and include the likes of Scump, Pokimane and even the official XDefiant stream. Watch for half an hour, until you’re gifted a drop. Redeem your drops via Ubisoft’s Twitch Drops page. Drop into theXDefiant Beta!

The game looks like a futuristic and vibrant FPS, combining aspects of Valorant with Call of Duty and even Rainbow Six Siege.

How far the game ultimately goes is yet to be seen, but the populairty and success of the Closed Beta to this point suggests the sky is the limit right now.

That’s how to access and play the XDefiant Beta. Be sure to stick with us on Twinfinite for all the latest on Ubisoft’s upcoming FPS.

