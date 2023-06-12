Is XDefiant Free To Play?

Will XDefiant be free to play? Is it now? Answered.

Ubisoft’s upcoming FPS, XDefiant, has been a hot topic since its Closed Beta attracted upwards of 1 million players in April 2023. The fast-paced shooter will have another open access period this year, followed by a full launch currently scheduled for summer 2023. But is it free to play in Beta, and will XDefiant be free when it comes out?

Ubisoft Confirm XDefiant Will Be Free To Play

Both the XDefiant Beta and the upcoming full game will be completely free to play. We’re not quite sure how players can access the XDefiant June Open Access Period right now, but players could gain access to the Closed Beta by watching a partnered Twitch streamer or registering for access with Ubisoft. Both were (and are) completely free.

In an April 13 tweet, the developers confirmed that the full version of the game will be free to play when it launches.

We're seeing some confusion so there's one topic we want to clear up…yes, XDefiant will be FREE-to-play when the game launches! — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) April 13, 2023

That’s applicable whatever your platform. Note though that the upcoming access period is only available to PS5, Xbox One and PC players. The full game will also be coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

The arena FPS drops players into a fast paced shooter based around various Factions, each of which offers slightly different gear and abilities. Most comparable to Call of Duty or Rainbow Six Siege, it’s respawn action that a lot of people have been enjoying in the Beta.

There’s not been any word on microtransactions, in-game purchases or in-game currencies just yet, but the nature of gaming (and other Ubisoft titles like Rainbow Six Siege) suggest these will be part of the F2P title post-launch.

We’ve also had a reveal of Preseason and Year 1, both of which will bring new content for players to dive into. A 90-Tier Battle Pass has been confirmed for each of Year 1’s four seasons, but there’s no word on whether these will be free to earn or come at a premium.

That’s everything to know about about XDefiant and whether it will be free to play. In short, it will be. For all the latest, check out the related content below.

