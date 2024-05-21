All Game Modes in XDefiant, Explained

Ubisoft’s free-to-play game XDefiant launches today. Like any good arena shooter, it comes with a variety of different game modes. Here’s everything you can expect from all of the game modes in XDefiant.

All XDefiant Game Modes List

XDefiant has five different game modes at launch. Let’s take a closer look at each one:

Escort

This mode splits players into offensive and defensive teams. The offensive team will need to escort a payload to the opposite end of the map, while the defensive team will need to work together to impede their progress. However, the defending team can take control of the payload if it’s left unattended for too long.

Domination

In this game mode, there are three static zones around the map. Working in teams, players will need to capture these zones, gaining more and more points the longer any one of the zones is under their team’s control. The goal is to rack up the most points by successfully defending these zones from your enemies, or else take control of the zones from opposing teams.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Occupy

As with Domination, this game mode is all about controlling territory. The key difference is that there’s a single zone that needs to be controlled, and its position changes every match. This means that every round will begin with a race to the new zone, with both teams battling for control.

Hot Shot

In this game mode, eliminated players will drop bounties, which the opposing team can collect to collect points. The player with the most bounties at any time is the Hot Shot with special bonuses. However, the Hot Shot’s location will be marked on the map for every player, letting their enemies track them down. At the end of the game, the team with the most points will be declared the winner.

Zone Control

As with Domination and Occupy, this mode will see teams battle to control various zones across the map. The key difference is that this mode takes an all-or-nothing approach. The winning team is the one with the most zones under their control at the end of the game. This means that a last-second push can be the deciding factor between winning and losing.

Are you ready to hit the ground running? Here’s how to fix XDefiant’s Victor 01 error. You can also check out our XDefiant release time countdown and all factions in the game.

