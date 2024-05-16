How to Fix XDefiant Victor 01 Error

Having to deal with several technical errors when trying to play a game and just having a good time, is quite far from our definition of “good time”. That’s why it’s important to understand what is hiding behind a technical error and how to deal with it. In this guide we’ll explain all about the XDefiant Victor 01 error, what is causing it, and how we can deal with it.

Recommended Videos

XDefiant Victor-01 Error Fixes

To fix error Victor-01, first check for any updates to the game. If there are any, update it right away before trying again. Still, our recommendation would be to just go ahead and try to restart the game, perhaps also rebooting your console or PC, to see if that fixes the error. Otherwise, we would also recommend uninstalling and then reinstalling XDefiant, and then trying again.

If this still hasn’t fixed it, we would advise to check out the social media accounts of the developers of XDefiant, for example on X, to see if there’s any server maintenance underway.

Unfortunately, there’s not much else you can do except to wait for the developers to fix the problem so you can go back to playing.

Image source: Ubisoft

What is The XDefiant Victor-01 Error?

This error pops up from time to time, saying “Version mismatch! Please update to the latest version of the game”.

This has even happened to players who have already updated to the current version of XDefiant so, for most players, it doesn’t seem to be a problem with updating the game. Rather, it seems to be a server connection issue, which might happen from time to time after updates or maintenance.

That’s all we have on the XDefiant Victor-01 error. For more information on the game, do check out our other guides such as whether XDefiant has crossplay and all XDefiant assault rifles ranked from worst to best.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more