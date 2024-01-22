Best Cooling Pals in Palworld

Cooling Pals are needed on your base for keeping cold things cold and preserving food for longer. Read on to find out about the best Cooling Pals to have at your base.

Best Pals for Cooling in Palworld

Pals with level 3 and 4 Cooling skills are the best for any Cooling assignments on your base. The only Pal with level 4 Cooling is Frostallion, a legendary Ice Pal found near the Land of Absolute Zero. This is a level 50 Pal so you won’t be able to grab him until you have spent some serious time in-game! Meanwhile, you can choose from any of the lower-level Ice Pals such as Penking and Sweepa who will still do a great job.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Frostallion has Cooling as his sole job skill so he will focus only on the cooling jobs at your base. If you need a lower-level Pal to do the same thing you could choose Foxcicle (level 2) or Jolthog Cryst (level 1).

All Cooling Pals

Cooling is required to run Coolers, Cooler Boxes, Electric Coolers, and Refrigerators. Coolers keep these things running to help preserve food and keep hot areas nice and cool. Cooling is especially important for keeping Frozen and Damp eggs cold during hatching! Make sure you unlock the Cooler in your Technology menu and build one nearby.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

The following Pals can be used for any Cooling job:

Frostallion – level 4

– level 4 Cryolinx – level 3

– level 3 Ice Reptyro – level 3

– level 3 Ice Kingpaca – level 3

– level 3 Penking – level 2

– level 2 Sweepa – level 2

– level 2 Foxcicle – level 2

– level 2 Reindrix – level 2

– level 2 Vanwyrm Cryst – level 2

– level 2 Sibelyx – level 2

– level 2 Mammorest Cryst – level 2

– level 2 Wumpo – level 2

– level 2 Pengullet – level 1

– level 1 Jolthog Cryst – level 1

– level 1 Mau Cryst – level 1

– level 1 Hangyu Cryst – level 1

– level 1 Swee – level 1

– level 1 Chillet – level 1

That’s it for the coolest Pals on your base! Read on to find even more Palworld help including finding the perfect Pals for Watering, Farming or Handiwork.