Find your meals constantly decaying in Palworld? There’s nothing worse than leaving food in a storage chest while you go off on an expedition, only to return to find it all expired. All meals in Palworld are on a limited timer, but there’s a nifty way to game the system. Here’s how to reset food expiry time in Palworld.

How to Reset Palworld Food Expiry Time

To reset food expiry time in Palworld, go to your inventory and sort the items stored within. Thanks to a glitch, doing so will restart the timer on each food item.

Of course, this only works for food currently stored in your bag, not any left in a Palworld storage item. As long as you stock up and transfer all the food you’ve cooked back into your storage chests afterwards, it should work properly.

This handy workaround comes courtesy of Reddit user u/Earl0fCockwood, who spotted the inventory glitch. One thing worth noting is that this definitely won’t work permanently. As soon as Pocketpair notices the glitch, the dev is bound to patch it. As such, you’ll want to use it as soon as possible, as many times as you can. Otherwise, it could well get patched without the chance to fully capitalize on the workaround.

Aside from this glitch, there’s no way to artificially increase the food expiry time in Palworld. As soon as you’ve cooked a meal the countdown begins, at which point you need to ensure you eat it in time.

That’s all for this guide on how to reset the food expiry time in Palworld. For more on the game, check out our best Pals tier list. We’ve also got a handy egg hatch list, plus details on how to hatch Palworld eggs faster.