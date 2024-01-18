Palworld Controls Guide For Controller and Keyboard

The official release of Palworld is finally here, and we’re beginning to get more and more information about the much-anticipated early access game. That’s how we know what the controls are. Here is our controls guide for controller and keyboard in Palworld.

Controller and Keyboard Controls in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Before you start a new game in Palworld, you can set up and arrange the controls just how you prefer, both for the controller and keyboard. This is how to set up controls in Palworld.

Go to Settings

Under the Settings tab, choose Controls

As we said earlier, you can play Palworld on a PC using your keyboard or your Controller Pad. Here are the default controls for a keyboard in Palworld.

Move (Front) W Move (Back) S Move (Left) A Move (Right) D Jump Space Summon Pal/Ride Skill 2 E Throw Pal Sphere Q Partner Skill F Crouch/Slide/Ride Skill 3 C Reload R Roll Ctrl Sprint Shift Change Pal (Left) 1 Change Pal (Right) 3 Change Sphere 2 Pal Commands 4

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve learned the keyboard controls, it’s time to see what are the default control settings for a Controller Pad in Palworld.

Jump A Summon Pal/Ride Skill 2 LB Throw Pal Sphere RB Partner Skill/Reload X Roll/Crouch/Riding Skill 3 B Sprint LS Change Pal (Left) Left Change Pal (right) Right Change Sphere Down Pal Commands RS Change Weapon Y Aim LT Attack/Riding Skill 1 RT

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If the default controls don’t suit you, you can always change them. Simply open the Controls tab in Settings and then choose Keyboard or Controller Pad. For every control you wish to change in Palworld, just click on the assigned control, and after that press the button you want to use in the future.

That’s all you need to know when it comes to controls in this Pokemon-inspired game. We are sure that playing Palworld will bring a lot of excitement, adventures, and memorable moments for all of the players.

