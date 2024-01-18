Guides

Palworld Controls Guide For Controller and Keyboard

We are back in control!

Start screen in Palworld.
The official release of Palworld is finally here, and we’re beginning to get more and more information about the much-anticipated early access game. That’s how we know what the controls are. Here is our controls guide for controller and keyboard in Palworld.

Controller and Keyboard Controls in Palworld

Settings tab in Palworld.
Before you start a new game in Palworld, you can set up and arrange the controls just how you prefer, both for the controller and keyboard. This is how to set up controls in Palworld.

  • Go to Settings
  • Under the Settings tab, choose Controls

As we said earlier, you can play Palworld on a PC using your keyboard or your Controller Pad. Here are the default controls for a keyboard in Palworld.

Move (Front)W
Move (Back)S
Move (Left)A
Move (Right)D
JumpSpace
Summon Pal/Ride Skill 2E
Throw Pal SphereQ
Partner SkillF
Crouch/Slide/Ride Skill 3C
ReloadR
RollCtrl
SprintShift
Change Pal (Left)1
Change Pal (Right)3
Change Sphere2
Pal Commands4
Default keyboards controls in Palworld.
Now that you’ve learned the keyboard controls, it’s time to see what are the default control settings for a Controller Pad in Palworld.

JumpA
Summon Pal/Ride Skill 2LB
Throw Pal SphereRB
Partner Skill/ReloadX
Roll/Crouch/Riding Skill 3B
SprintLS
Change Pal (Left)Left
Change Pal (right)Right
Change SphereDown
Pal CommandsRS
Change WeaponY
AimLT
Attack/Riding Skill 1RT
Default controller pad controls in Palworld.
If the default controls don’t suit you, you can always change them. Simply open the Controls tab in Settings and then choose Keyboard or Controller Pad. For every control you wish to change in Palworld, just click on the assigned control, and after that press the button you want to use in the future.

That’s all you need to know when it comes to controls in this Pokemon-inspired game. We are sure that playing Palworld will bring a lot of excitement, adventures, and memorable moments for all of the players.

For more on the game, brush up on how to build a base, plus our full Palworld bestiary. We’ve also got a guide on how to get guns in the game.

