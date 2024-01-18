The tools you construct will gradually develop some wear and tear over time, ultimately lowering their performance. So, if you want to avoid this from happening, we’ll show you how to fix broken weapons in Palworld.

Fixing Broken Weapons in Palworld, Explained

Players can mend weapons in Palworld using the Repair Kit or Repair Bench. These mechanisms will be available during the beginning stages of the game, each requiring its own set of ingredients. While the Repair Kit mandates five Fiber and five Stone, the Repair Bench uses 10 Wood and 10 Stone.

The kit version can be used at any Primitive Workbench, marked with a ‘Repair’ option. But if you are at home, you can set up the bench to mend the items from there (press the weapon to trigger the selection.) The mechanism will fix any tool, whether it be in the red zone or slightly used. I also suggest doing some preventive care before the tool’s Durability meter depletes completely. It just saves you in the long run when you’re out and about.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

The materials used for the mending will vary on the tool. For example, the Old Bow involves Stone, Fiber, and Wood. These beginner weapons, fortunately, won’t require too many resources, but advanced ones will mandate more items. You can use your Pals to help you out on this front by assigning them to the base for work.

Those who want to spend less time fixing broken weapons can start building tools with special materials. Like any other crafting game, rare ore brings out some of the best weapons, so you’ll need to earn more Technology Points to access the more durable creations.

Now that you know how to fix broken weapons in Palworld, you can get your gear back to tip-top shape. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our picks for the best Pal starters.