Palworld Criminal Activity Underway Explained

While Palpagos Island may look like a free place where you can do whatever you want, that’s not actually the case. Break the law, and the cops will come down on your with the full force of the law. Here’s what “Criminal Activity Underway” means in Palworld.

What Criminal Activity Underway Means in Palworld

Whenever you do something illegal in Palworld, a pop-up will come up on screen stating, “Criminal Activity Underway”. This should be pretty self-explanatory; it basically means that you’ve committed a crime, and the PIDF troops will now close in on your location.

What Counts as Criminal Activity

So what exactly counts as a crime in Palworld? It’s a very short list of things, which you can check out down below:

Attacking a human NPC

Attempting to catch a human NPC with a Pal Sphere

Basically, if you come across any humans or merchants in Palworld, attacking them with your weapons or throwing a Pal Sphere at them will cause them to turn hostile immediately. At this point in time, the PIDF troops will head towards your location to take you down.

We’ve got an article detailing how to get rid of your wanted status, but essentially, it’ll go away if you manage to run away, kill your pursuers, or just die.

Considering that human NPCs are a lot less inefficient than Pals in terms of working at the base, it’s really not worth trying to even catch them in the first place. The catch rates are low in my experience, and they’re just incredibly subpar. You should also avoid hurting humans, especially merchants, as they’ll usually sell pretty useful items that can aid you in your journey.

And that’s what Criminal Activity Underway means in Palworld. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.