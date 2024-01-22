How to Remove Wanted Status in Palworld

Although there are many different things players can do in the world of Palworld, there are still certain rules that are not meant to be broken. While it may always be tempting to try to capture a human for your base, that and other offences can easily catch the attention of the law. This guide will show you just what needs to be done to remove a Wanted Status in Palworld.

Wanted Status Explained

Although Palworld may appear to be an experience that has lots of leeway for players to experiment, including capturing humans to work for you, there are still two main rules that cannot be broken. Players must not attack their own Pals or attack other human NPCs, even if they can be useful as workers in your base.

If these crimes are witnessed, the PIDF (Palpagos Island Defense Force) will be on the case, and will stop at nothing until the offending player is dead in the ground. Death is the only outcome if you get a Wanted Status, so it’s best to avoid such a situation. To do so, there are a couple of methods to consider.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Removing Wanted Status in Palworld

Escaping and Hiding

Logically, if the law cannot find you, there are no consequences to answer. Should players be caught doing something nefarious, simply boot it and run to a structure or natural formation that allows you to be hidden from sight. Eventually, things will die down, and you can get back to business; just be sure to take note of where you were originally so you don’t get lost.

No Witnesses

Instead of trying to get rid of a Wanted Status, why not prevent it entirely in the first place? Eliminating all witnesses to your crime before the authorities even get wind of it will save you all that trouble. This is only possible with powerful enough weapons to silence eyewitnesses and is not recommended for those just starting out in Palworld.

Solace in Death

Finally, there is the option of death. Once you perish, the law will no longer pursue you for your crimes. Of course, the main drawback is that you will lose all the stuff in your backpack at the spot of your death, which may not always be easy to get to, so remember that as you weigh up your options of respawning.

That's everything you need to know about what needs to be done to remove a Wanted Status in Palworld.