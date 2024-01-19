Does Palworld Have Cheats?

Most games feature cheats that players can take advantage of, providing boosts and other unique content. But, if you are here, you’re probably wondering if Palworld has cheats, and we’re here to set things straight.

Palworld Cheat Availability, Explained

Currently, Palworld does not include any cheats, nor does it have any mod support. On the other hand, this feature could eventually change in the near future, especially since the game’s FAQ page mentions an upcoming modding system.

Given that modding is on the horizon, it could mean cheats will appear as well. Palworld will most likely go with Fallout’s route by using console commands or having a designated box like The Sims franchise.

As for what cheats we can expect, it could probably go in any direction, considering all the bizarre features they already have. We could anticipate standard enhancements like increasing player levels, recipe unlocks, and stats adjustments. Or, Palworld could go on the GTA cheats pathway (I mean, it does have guns, right?) with invincibility, more weapons, and super jumps.

There could still be ways to implement cheats in Palworld, primarily with its dedicated servers. Veteran PC users have always found tricks to adjust various settings, and this game will probably be no different. We’ll just have to wait and see what Pocketpair has in store for the rest of the launch to get a clear picture.

That covers everything you need to know about cheats in Palworld.