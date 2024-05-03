How to Complete Carnivore Quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Need some tips on completing the Carnivore quest in Gray Zone Warfare? It’s one of the hundreds of tasks you and your squad can complete in Lamang Island, but it is on the shorter side. For an entire walkthrough of the quest and its rewards, we’ve got you covered.

Gray Zone Warfare Carnivore Quest Walkthrough

You get the Carnivore task in Gray Zone Warfare from Lab Rat. Your brief is to collect biological samples to check the food supply across the island. Fortunately, it boils down to little more than a fairly simple fetch quest.

To complete the Carnivore task, you need to head to the Hunter’s Paradise area to the north of the Gray Zone Warfare map. Zoom closely on the map and you’ll see three POIs bundled together: the Firing Lanes, Motel, and Dumping Ground. At the center point of these areas is an area littered with vans. Head towards the one building in the middle here, an old cafeteria, and go inside through the back entrance.

Head through the back and scour the floor until you spot a cupboard that curves to the right. At the end of this alcove is an open fridge with the required samples inside of it. All you need to do then is interact with the sample to add it to your inventory. Then, you’ll see the classic ‘Mission Completed’ text at the bottom of the screen.

Gray Zone Warfare Carnivore Quest Rewards

As quests go in the game, the rewards for completing Carnivore are incredibly generous. Here’s what you get:

Surgery Kit x18

$6,300

1,000 XP

150 Lab Rat Reputation

