How to Deactivate Guardian Statues in Nine Sols

There will be many things standing in your way while you roam this Taopunk world as Yi. By far the most annoying ones will be the seemingly undefeatable guardians positioned in front of doors. So, if you’re wondering how to defeat or deactivate these guardian statues in Nine Sols, scroll down, and you’ll learn just that.

Recommended Videos

How to Beat Guardian Statues in Nine Sols

There are two steps you’ll need to complete in order to disable these guardians. First, you’ll need to jump-parry their red attack. You can see what that looks like in the image below. Here is the breakdown of the jump-parry move:

Bait out their attack. Move/dash behind them. Jump as they swing. Press Parry (RMB/J on PC) as they flash green during the attack animation.

Image Source: Red Candle Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Red Candle Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Red Candle Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve done that, the guardian statue will be disabled for a few seconds. You’ll now have to get closer to it, and a hack pop-up will appear. Press the appropriate hotkey to start the hack (E on PC). The hack method is always the same, requiring you to input four different movement commands in sequence. If you fail, the statue will reset and you’ll have to start the whole thing over.

Image Source: Red Candle Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Red Candle Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Red Candle Games via Twinfinite

Once you’re done with hacking, the guardian statue will break down, and you’ll be free to go on and explore whatever Nine Sols have hidden behind it. Also, do note that some don’t have anything behind them and are just bait. You’ll know that’s the case if a statue doesn’t even cast red attacks.

Anyway, that concludes our guide on how to defeat guardian soldier statues in Nine Sols. If you need help with something else in-game, be sure to check out all the other guides we have here on Twinfinite. Also, bookmark our home page if you want to have this treasure trove of tips and tricks always at your disposal.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more