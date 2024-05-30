How to Level Up Gems in Multiversus

Gems are essential in many MultiVersus modes and are used to give you a boost against opponents. Players have to think carefully about which Gems they are using and when to level them up. So, let’s find out how to level up your Gems in MultiVersus!

Ways to Level Up Gems in MultiVersus

You can level up Gems by collecting duplicate Gems or by earning Gem XP. The more XP your Gem earns, the more it will level up and the more powerful it will become!

There is always the option of purchasing Gleamium and spending it on Gem XP in the Rift Store. You can also earn small amounts of Gleamium in the Battle Pass or via Missions. Purchasing resources is not an option for all players, however, as some of you may not want to spend money on the game. If this is the case then your next option is to grind for Gem XP.

The key to grinding Gem levels is to play higher-difficulty games. The higher the difficulty of the Rift stage, the more Gem XP you will earn. Note: you get Gem XP for beating a Rift stage for the first time but not for any repeats of that same stage.

Another way to Gem XP for free is to hit star milestones. Complete the five challenges set in each stage to earn stars. Hit the rewards milestones to gain the extra rewards. Try to complete every Rift challenge level if you want to receive all rewards!

Both Gems and Gem XP are earned from ACME Gem Boosters, which you gain by completing Daily Missions. You will find these in the Battle Pass. This is the most efficient way of getting Gem XP. Focus on completing your missions and then wait for them to reset, and repeat. You can always combine this with grinding high-difficulty levels, but this can be repetitive so be prepared!

That's all we have on leveling up Gems and getting Gem XP in MultiVersus!

