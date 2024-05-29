If you have been playing MultiVersus for any significant amount of time, then you probably have noticed that green triangle. That is a symbol for the in-game money, which is called Fighter Currency. But if you’re curious on how to get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus, then you have come to the right place as we’ll tell you all about it.

Best Ways to Farm Fighter Currency in MultiVersus

There are several ways to get your hands on as much Fighter Currency as possible in MultiVersus, which you can do by getting through the game and leveling up your character. But there’s more, so here are all the ways in which you can earn Fighter Currency:

Missions – Completing missions will earn you, of course, experience points to level up your character, but also Fighter Currency for you to spend. Completing some of the training missions, like playing three Rift Nodes (more on that later), will award you 250 Fighter Currency, while playing five sessions of 2v2 PvP games gets you another 250.

– Completing missions will earn you, of course, experience points to level up your character, but also Fighter Currency for you to spend. Completing some of the training missions, like playing three Rift Nodes (more on that later), will award you 250 Fighter Currency, while playing five sessions of 2v2 PvP games gets you another 250. In-game events – In MultiVersus, there are specific events often linked to seasonal events or weekly ones. Participating in each one, like for example The Joker’s Ruse, will reward you with Fighter Currency.

– In MultiVersus, there are specific events often linked to seasonal events or weekly ones. Participating in each one, like for example The Joker’s Ruse, will reward you with Fighter Currency. Battle Pass – There will be certain tiers of the Pass that will give you rewards or special items, but also some in-game currency. Getting your Battle Pass to level 15 will grant you 500 Fighter Currency, for example. Getting up all the way to level 31 nets you another 600 Fighter Currency, and just a few levels later, another 600 Fighter Currency for reaching level 37.

– There will be certain tiers of the Pass that will give you rewards or special items, but also some in-game currency. Getting your Battle Pass to level 15 will grant you 500 Fighter Currency, for example. Getting up all the way to level 31 nets you another 600 Fighter Currency, and just a few levels later, another 600 Fighter Currency for reaching level 37. Rifts – This is a single-player mode, available for each character, but with a different series of events and things to do. Completing some of the Rifts in easy mode, as opposed to higher difficulty levels, will grant you Fighter Currency that you can use.

– This is a single-player mode, available for each character, but with a different series of events and things to do. Completing some of the Rifts in easy mode, as opposed to higher difficulty levels, will grant you Fighter Currency that you can use. Account mastery – These are objectives that you can reach in-game by getting through events and missions, check to see the unlocks you have gained.

– These are objectives that you can reach in-game by getting through events and missions, check to see the unlocks you have gained. Character mastery – Similarly to account mastery, there are a series of rewards to unlock for your character as you play and get familiar with them. For example, getting Batman to level 10 will net you 200 Fighter Currency, and getting him to level 14 will unlock another 300 Fighter Currency.

– Similarly to account mastery, there are a series of rewards to unlock for your character as you play and get familiar with them. For example, getting Batman to level 10 will net you 200 Fighter Currency, and getting him to level 14 will unlock another 300 Fighter Currency. Buy them in the store – Of course, if you so desire, you can get access to Fighter Currency directly, without playing through the game. Spending $20 will net you around 6,000 Fighter Currency.

Once you earn enough currency, you will be able to unlock new and exciting characters for you to play with. That’s definitely the best way to celebrate completing a difficult mission.

Those are all the ways you can earn Fighter Currency in MultiVersus. For more guides on the game, check out our articles on how to fix stuck in offline mode bug and best characters to play.

