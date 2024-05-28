Unfortunately, when playing multiplayer games, there are always many things that can go wrong. In the case of MultiVersus, people have been reporting a quite irritating bug that prevents them from going online, which is really the one thing you would need to do. Have you been having issues as well? Then let’s find out how to fix MultiVersus stuck in offline mode bug and get back to playing normally.

How to Fix MultiVersus Stuck in Offline Mode Bug

The problem is that the game won’t let you go online if your age is set to under 18. If you have downloaded the game from Steam, perhaps you have picked an age under 18 when you started out the game. Go back and fix that, as MultiVersus needs you to be over 18 to play. Same with console, but this time the game will pick your age from your account, so that is another problem that you want to fix. Perhaps, you might even have to create a new account of legal age to play online.

On PC, there is a shorter way to adjust your age, done by deleting all your saves, which is indeed a sad move but if nothing else works then that might be just what you need. Here’s how to do it:

Search in your PC for the “AppData” folder

You should find it in your C:\Users folder, then go to “Local”.

Now find the folder “Saved” inside MultiVersus.

Delete the SaveGames folder you will find.

Now the game will boot and ask for your age, set it to be over 18.

If the issue persists or you are sure that your account is older than 18, then perhaps it is a problem with your internet connection or with the game’s servers. In that case, we would recommend resetting your router or to use a stronger WiFi connection along with keeping tabs on the MultiVersus server status. This can be done by checking the game’s official website for planned server maintenance.

That is all we have for you on how to fix MultiVersus stuck in offline mode.

