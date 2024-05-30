How to Get Woods Operator Pre-Order Bonus in Black Ops 6

This year’s Call of Duty is officially a trip back to the past, with Black Ops 6 set to explore the Gulf War through an action-packed lens. As always, if you’re an early adopter of the latest CoD game there are plenty of bonuses you can add to your locker. Here’s how to get the Woods Operator pre-order bonus in Black Ops 6.

How to Get Black Ops 6 Woods Operator Pre-Order Bonus

The only way to get the bonus Woods Operator skins is to pre-order Black Ops 6.

Or at least, that’s what the current word is from renowned CoD leakers such as BlackOps6Intel. Activision has yet to confirm how you get these variants of the classic Woods skin. That said, a pre-order benefit seems likely. Equally, we don’t yet know which versions of the game come with these Woods variants as a pre-order freebie, and which don’t get it. Regardless, you can bet that the top-level editions like Vault Edition will come with them. It’s hard to say regarding the standard edition, though.

Breaking: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preorder bonus skins have leaked – different variations of Frank Woods pic.twitter.com/C6iEwoOhKG — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 29, 2024

Of course, as long as you purchase Black Ops 6 in any form you’ll still get the regular Woods Operator skin as expected. These three pre-order skins are slightly different, however. As you can see from the post below, there’s one that looks like a zombie, one regular design, and one with Mason’s renowned numbers hovering around his body.

From this, we can gauge quite a lot about Black Ops 6 as a game. Provided these skins tie into the campaign mode, we should see a return to Mason’s interrogation for hidden numbers as seen in the 2010 original. Alongside that, it all but confirms the return of Zombies mode this year, but that isn’t much of a surprise.

Either way, we’ve only got to wait one more week until Microsoft’s Black Ops 6 showcase. This event will reveal more about the game. As such, we’ll likely get some more specifics on these Woods skins during that conference. Then, you’ll know which editions come with them and which don’t.

That’s all you need to know about the Black Ops 6 Woods skins! For more on the game, check out how to get the MW3 DNA bomb and how to get the Fallout Vault Dweller skins.

