the keyart for the Fallout skins pack in Call of Duty
Image Source: Activision via Earthbound Fan
Category:
Guides
Call of Duty

How to Get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 & Warzone

Vault or Warzone?
Tom Hopkins
Tom Hopkins
|
Published: May 29, 2024 12:46 pm

Season 4 has just begun and a new batch of skins and cosmetics has leaked to be coming soon. If you’re still riding the high from Season One of the TV show, here’s what you need to know about how to get the Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

Warzone Fallout Vault Dweller Tracer Pack Release Date

First of all, you should know that the Fallout skins aren’t actually live in Call of Duty HQ yet, for any game mode. As of the start of Season 4, the skins have only leaked from reliable sources, alongside images, so we know they’re coming soon, we just don’t know exactly when.

Our best guess is that they’ll come to both Warzone and MW3 in the next week or two, by the middle of June, so you won’t have long to wait. As soon as we get an official reveal and release date announcement, we’ll update you.

Unlocking the Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 & Warzone

As for how to get the Fallout Tracer Pack once it’s released in Warzone and MW3, well that should be nice and easy. Just like any other skin pack in the game, you’ll need to use CoD Points to unlock the pack from the Store in game.

For the Fallout skins, the pack is due to be called the Fallout Vault Dweller Tracer Pack, and will likely cost 2400 CoD Points, just as all other premium skin packs do in the game.

As you can see from the screenshot in the tweet above, all four of Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, and Ghost will be able to to don the iconic outfit, so you won’t be limited to just one Operator.

As soon as the price of the pack is confirmed, we’ll update you, but that’s all you need to know about How to Get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 and Warzone. For more on Season 4, check out our patch notes breakdown, and how to get the new bomb killstreak.

Tom Hopkins
Having been Editor on multiple sites, Tom has a wealth of video game knowledge and is now Managing Editor at Twinfinite. He's an expert on Call of Duty, sports games, PlayStation exclusives, and blockbuster action games. If he's not playing the new release, he'll be grinding on EA FC 24.