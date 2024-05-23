Ready for a slew of new content for both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3? Indeed, Season 4 is almost ready to go and we already have some early news that we can go through to take a first look at what is expected to go live in the world of Call of Duty. Let’s go through the Warzone & MW3 Season 4 early patch notes and examine all the new weapons, maps, and gameplay modes.

MW3 Season 4 New Maps

Season 4 will feature three brand-new maps plus the return of a fan favorite. At the start of the season, two new maps, Tokyo and Paris, will launch. The first offers the chance to taste the Japanese nightlife while also giving some great opportunities for combat, while Paris will give players a chance to shoot it out in the streets of the French capital.

Image source: Activision

Mid-season will see the launch of another new map, Incline, an isolated mountain outpost and a classic mid-sized snow level where you’ll have to be careful with every step. Around the same time, we will see the return of Das Gross, a meaty and Doom-inspired level which will definitely creep out some players.

MW3 Season 4 New Game Modes

Season 4 will see the launch of several game modes. They are the following:

Demolition (launch) – the return of the classic game mode where teams alternate beween attacking and defending two bomb sites.

Hyper Cranked (launch) – eliminate enemies before the timer runs out or you’ll explode, this is a “Hyper” variation of the Cranked mode so expect even more craziness.

Havoc (mid-season) – play a classic arena shooter but with random gameplay modifiers that will make each challenge quite different.

Headshots Only (mid-season) – are you excellent with a sniper rifle? Then this mode is for you as you’ll have to lock on those skulls and fire precisely to get those wins.

MW3 Season 4 New Weapons

As usual with other seasons, we’ll see a mix of new and old weapons joining the fray. At season launch, we’ll see the classic Kar98k marksman rifle, good for those long-range duels, along with the new Superi 46 submachine gun, a light weapon that still packs some impressive firepower.

Image source: Activision

Mid-season, there will be another return of a classic weapon back from the Black Ops Cold War days, but with a new name: the Reclaimer 18 slide-action shotgun. But what about melee weapons? Well, you won’t be disappointed, with the Sledgehammer coming as a new addition to your arsenal. The hammer weapon delivers plenty of oomph for those close-quarters encounters, along with causing some impressive damage around the point of impact.

Warzone Season 4 New Content

Warzone will see several updates, especially regarding the Urzikstan’s bunkers. At launch, we will be able to explore a few new bunkers, discovering some secret info about what is going on, especially with the mysterious DNA Bomb. Also, get ready to be randomly dropped inside Gulag silos, which will open up for Battle Royale matches.

Image source: Activision

Season 4 will also feature the return of Buy Back Royale Solos, where you’ll be able to pay for automatic redeployment. If you’ve got the funds, you can definitely bring up that aggressive strategy. Additionally, we’ll see the launch of the daily and weekly Warzone Rewards, which will be entirely new rewards specifically tailored for Warzone players, available at launch. Finally, a new UTV will be available, the Polaris RZR Pro R, a three-seater with great fuel economy.

Season 4 patch will go live on May 29, 2024 and shortly before that, the patch notes should be published by Blizzard. As always, patch notes will be published on the Call of Duty website, and chances are that they might be published a few days before the launch. Either way, we will keep an eye on it and update our guide.

