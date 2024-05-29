How Many Kills You Need for DNA Bomb in MW3

With MW3 Season 4 finally out now, there’s a load of new features to check out. One of the major returning elements in multiplayer is the DNA Bomb, a killstreak first appearing in Advanced Warfare. If you want to know how many kills you need for the DNA Bomb in MW3, we’ve got you covered. That way, you’ll know what to work towards as you rack kills up!

Recommended Videos

MW3 DNA Bomb Kills Requirement

The number of kills required to get a DNA Bomb in Modern Warfare 3 is 25 kills.

The DNA Bomb killstreak arrived in Season 4 as one of the major new changes to multiplayer. However, on the official Call of Duty website it officially lists the kill requirement as [REDACTED]. As such, players had to wait until insiders uncovered the kill requirement.

Image Source: Activision

Fortunately, we now know that you need 25kills. When the DNA Bomb first appeared in 2014’s Advanced Warfare, 30 kills was the requirement for it to unlock. When used, it unleashes a bomb that kills each and every member of the enemy team. However, unlike the old-fashioned nuke killstreak, it won’t end the game early.

Evidently, the devs haven’t decided to buff the difficulty of unlocking this killstreak, meaning 25 kills is probably the target you need to aim for. We’d recommend playing objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint, as there are more kills up for grabs than kill-based modes like Team Deathmatch or Kill Confirmed.

That’s everything you need to know about getting the DNA Bomb killstreak in MW3! For more on the game, check out the early Season 4 patch notes and all MW3 Zombies camo challenges. Elsewhere, read up on all red enemy locations in Wuthering Waves and how to unlink your email.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more