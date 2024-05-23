Finally, we have confirmation! A recent announcement by Activision has made it real: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is in development. When? Well, we’d guess soon, but it’s the news that many players and fans expected after months of gossip and speculation. But many are also wondering, who is developing CoD Black Ops 6? That’s what we are here to find out!

Recommended Videos

Who Is Developing CoD Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is being developed by Raven and Treyarch Software.

Treyarch probably won’t come as a surprise, as the software house has been way deep into CoD for years, ever since 2005. They are behind some of the most successful chapters in the series in recent years, including all of the previous Black Ops titles. As such, they’re the perfect choice for Black Ops 6.

Raven is a bit of a different story, as the software house had originally been into quite different first-person shooters. Their portfolio includes Quake IV and the ill-fated 2009 Wolfenstein reboot. Earlier back, they also produced the classic Heretic and Hexen, and its sequels. But since 2010, Raven has been working on the Call of Duty series, providing additional support on games from the first Black Ops to Infinite Warfare.

Image Source: Activision

What Do We Know About Black Ops 6?

Going from the quick announcement on X, well we don’t have much to go on. The post on the Activision social media account calls the game “a dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise.”

A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins. Call of Duty: #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/db3lPR0ibI — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 23, 2024

So, we imagine that this time there might be some mysterious and dark narrative at play, perhaps more focus on the story than recent entries. It’s also unclear as to the time setting, though speculation suggests it’ll be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2. We’ll have to wait to find out more, but we’ll be sure to update you on all the exciting news on Black Ops 6.

That’s all we have for you on the developers of CoD Black Ops 6. If you’re hungry for more information on the series, check out the MW3 Season 4 early patch notes and all new MW3 Zombies schematics.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more