How to Manage Your Pals’ Sanity in Palworld

Palworld has arrived, and we know you’re eager to encounter and catch as many Pals as you can. But catching them isn’t the end of your interaction with Pals yet, because you’ll have to take care of them. Here is our guide on how to manage Pals’ sanity in Palworld.

How to Manage Pal Sanity in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Managing your Pal in Palworld isn’t a straightforward task. One of the most important things to do in order to take care of your Pal is to make sure its sanity is on a high level. You need to do several things to keep your Pal sane.

First and foremost, ensure that each one of your Pals has its own Pal Bed (the game itself warns you that Pals will get stressed without a bed)

Take care that Pals’ Feed Boxes are fully stocked

Make sure there is a fire available near the Pal Bed (build Campfire)

Besides the stuff listed above, Pals get stressed if there are no work tasks/missions assigned to their specific skill set. If that’s the case with your Pal, assign them tasks manually or, for example, put them in the Box if you don’t need them at the moment.

In addition, come close to your Pal and press “4” on your keyboard to open the Pal care menu in Palworld. There are several options in that menu to choose from.

Return to Box

Feed

Pet

View details

Add to Party

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

That’s basically all you need to know about keeping your beloved Pals in good mental shape. Consider them as your pets — you wouldn’t leave your dog or cat hungry or without a place to sleep, right?

Anyhow, many adventures and tasks await you once you start your journey on the selected islands in Palworld. Surround yourself with the strongest Pals available and embark on an unforgettable experience!