As you’re leveling your way up in Palworld, you’re going to start needing different resources that you can use in order to make things that’ll help you on your journey. One of the more common items that you’ll need is cloth, so here’s how to get cloth in Palworld.

How to Make Cloth in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to make cloth in Palworld, luckily it’s going to be pretty easy to do. All you need to craft cloth in Palworld is two pieces of Wool, and you’ve got to be using a Primitive Workbench. As long as you’ve got the right amount of wool and you’re in the right place, you can craft cloth in only a couple of seconds.

In order to get wool, you have to fight and/or catch Lamballs, Cremis or Melpaca. When you do, they’ll usually drop at least one piece of wool that you can use for your crafting needs. In order to make the primitive workbench that you’ll need in order to craft the cloth, all you’ll need is two wood and make it from the crafting wheel.

How to Use Cloth in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you’ve gotten some cloth in Palworld, the main thing that you can use it for is crafting armor. Armor is going to be key for protecting yourself from not only incoming attacks from pals, but also for insulating yourself from the weather, both hot and cold.

One other useful thing you can make with cloth is a parachute, which functions as a glider. This helps you traverse long distances without having to expend too much stamina or time trying to close the gap between you and where you want to be.

That’s all there is for how to get cloth in Palworld. It’ll make a huge impact ony our productivity to always have some on hand, so be sure to catch all the woolly Pals you can find. For more guides on the new open-world exploration game like how to trade Pals or how to use gold coins, be sure to keep checking back here.