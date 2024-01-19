With Palworld finally up and running, players are now wondering about all of the activities they can do with their collected Pals. One of the questions is: can you trade the Pals you don’t need? Here is our guide on how to trade Pals with friends in Palworld.

Can You Trade Pals With Friends in Palworld?

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

You don’t have to worry, because you can trade Pals from your Paldeck with your friends. In fact, there are actually a couple of ways you can trade Pals in Palworld.

Drop a Pal from your Party

Add a Pal to your Palbox in your base

The first method is the easiest one because it enables you to trade Pals with anyone who is in the same server (world) as you. Here are the exact steps on how to do exactly that.

Stand close to the player with whom you want to trade Pals.

Press the Menu button on Xbox or P button on your PC keyboard.

Go to the Party tab.

Choose the Pal you want to trade.

Press Right Stick on Xbox or the R button on PC on the chosen Pal to drop it.

Accept the prompt from the game to allow other players to collect your Pal.

The selected Pal will be in a Pal Sphere on the ground for your friend to collect.

Pay attention to your surroundings if you choose to trade Pals with this method in Palworld. We tell you this because you don’t want a random player from the same world capturing your Pal that was intended for your friend.

If you want to avoid the above-mentioned risk, then the best option is to choose a second method to trade your Pals.

The first thing you need to do is to invite the friend you want to trade your Pal with to a Guild. The prerequisite is that you have a Palbox already built because that’s the place where you’ll meet the other player to do the trade.

Once you are in the Palbox, press X on Xbox or F on PC to open the Palbox Management page.

Select the Pal you want to trade. Press A on Xbox or left-click on PC to transfer the Pal to the base section.

Leave the Palbox to allow your friend to enter it. They have to repeat the process and move the Pal out from the base section to their Party.

Those are both methods available to trade your Pals with other players. Both are equally effective and the choice is entirely up to you. The most important thing is to take care there are no unwanted guests around you while you trade. The rest is rather self-explanatory. Trade wisely!