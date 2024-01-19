All Hairstyles in Palworld

Catching Pals may be the name of the game, but you gotta make sure your player character looks good while doing so. Here’s a quick overview of all available hairstyles in Palworld.

All Hairstyle Options in Palworld

It’s worth noting that all of Palworld‘s hairstyle options can be used for both male and female-presenting characters. So basically, you have total control over how you want your character to look.

Without further ado, we’ve included images of all 27 hair options you can choose from in Palworld. You can take a look at each one down below:

Hairstyle #1

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #2

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #3

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #4

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #5

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #6

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #7

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #8

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #9

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #10

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #11

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #12

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #13

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #14

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #15

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #16

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #17

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #18

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #19

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #20

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #21

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #22

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #23

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #24

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #25

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #26

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Hairstyle #27

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Can You Change Your Character’s Hairstyle?

Finally, one important thing to note is that you cannot make any changes to your character’s physical appearance after creating them in Palworld. Pocketpair has stated that the ability to change appearance will be added in a future update. But for now, you’ll want to choose wisely, as your decisions are permanent.

And those are all of the hairstyles available in Palworld.