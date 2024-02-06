If you’re struggling to capture Pals, you will want to increase your Capture Rate. The best way to do this is to find and collect as many Lifmunk Effigies to spend on boosting your rate. To help you collect as many as you can, we have all Lifmunk Effigy locations in Palworld listed below.

Lifmunk Effigy Locations in Palworld

There are 429 Lifmunk Effigy statues throughout the world with the majority appearing in the forest biomes. As you can see from the image below, courtesy of Map Genie, the densest population of Lifmunk Effigies is located in the central part of the map. This is, luckily for players, also the area populated by lower-level Pals. This means you can boost your Capture Rate before attempting the high-level areas to the northeast/west and southwest.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Map Genie

The Lifmunk Effigy locations are split into the four biomes:

Forest – 293

Volcano – 68

Desert – 24

Snow – 44

It’s not mandatory to collect every Lifmunk Effigy in Palworld unless you are the type of player who loves to find all collectibles in a game. Capturing Pals depends more on the power of the Pals fighting alongside you and the strength of your Pal Sphere rather than Capture Rate. It doesn’t hurt to boost your Capture Rate, but it isn’t essential for success!

How to Use Lifmunk Effigies

Lifmunk Effigies can be offered to the Statue of Power to upgrade your Capture Rate and help you capture Pals easily. You can currently upgrade your Capture Rate to level 10, which requires a total of 173 Lifmunk Effigies.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Capture Rate Level No. Effigies Needed 1 1 2 4 3 7 4 11 5 15 6 19 7 23 8 27 9 31 10 35

At first, you will find a Statue of Power at Abandoned Churches across the map but eventually, you can build one at your base. The statue is unlocked at level 6 with two Technology Points and requires 20x Stone and 10x Paldium Fragment to build. The statue also allows you to boost the stats of your Pals so it is pretty useful to have on your base.

