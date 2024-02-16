Top 10 Best Palworld Mods Every Player Needs

Palworld may still only be in its early access phase, but that hasn’t stopped the modding community from going wild with what little the game has to offer. If you’ve been playing Palworld non-stop since its release and could use a bit of dramatic flair to add to your playthrough, then just read on for a list of the best mods in Palworld!

Play as Lily Mod

Image Source: Pocketpair/FrancisLouis via NexusMods

Just as its name would suggest, the Play as Lily mod by FrancisLouis on Nexus Mods allows players to play through the game as Lily! Lily is one of the game’s main faction leaders and is arguably the cutest out of all of them. If you’ve been looking for a way to cope with your incurable crush on Lily in Palworld, then check out this mod on Nexus Mods!

Faster Breeding Mod

Image Source: Pocketpair/zouzoulle via NexusMods

Anyone familiar with the breeding mechanic in Palworld knows that sometimes, the whole process can take forever. If you’ve been banging your head on the wall out of boredom every time you go to breed some Pals in Palworld, then you need to download the Faster Breeding mod by zouzoulle on Nexus Mods! In addition to speeding up the breeding process, this mod also allows players to use berries instead of cakes to get their Pals in the mood; this makes breeding one of the fastest and cheapest ways of getting more Pals!

Map Unlocker Mod

Image Source: Pocketpair/W1ns via NexusMods

Even with the aid of rideable Pals, exploring in Palworld can take forever, making it nearly impossible to unlock the whole map quickly. Thankfully, W1ns on Nexus Mods has made it possible to unlock the entire Palworld map all at once, without the need for exploration! This mod may seem simple, but it’s easily one of the most useful Palworld mods on the market right now.

100% Drop Rate Mod

Image Source: Pocketpair/Gantz79 via NexusMods

Killing enemies and farming their resources is an essential part of any survival game, so it can be incredibly frustrating when the Pal you’re farming refuses the drop the items you’re looking for. If you’re sick of killing the same Pals and bosses over and over just to not get the rewards you needed, then you need to download the 100% Drop Rate mod by Gantz79 on Nexus Mods. This mod ensures that every single enemy drops all of its possible items upon defeat, which makes farming resources a lot easier!

No Food Decay Mod

Image Source: Pocketpair via Palworld

Nothing is more frustrating than realizing all of your food has spoiled as soon as you go to eat something. Like, I get that Palworld is a survival game and all, but food spoilage has to be one of the worst realism mechanics that Pocketpair implemented into the game. Yakuzadeso at Nexus Mods must’ve felt the same way, because they created an insanely helpful mod that disables food decay permanently!

Remove Flying Stamina Cost Mod

Image Source: Pocketpair/Vuxacha via NexusMods

This mod may not be very flashy or dramatic, but it’s insanely helpful for those who like to explore the world from the skies. The Remove Flying Stamina Cost mod does exactly what you’d think it does; it completely removes the stamina cost from Pals while they’re flying. If you hate having to land and recharge every few minutes when you’re exploring in Palworld, then you definitely need to check out this mod by Vuxacha on Nexus Mods.

100% Capture Rate Mod

Image Source: Pocketpair/Gantz79 via NexusMods

The 100% Capture Rate mod was created by the same person who made the 100% Drop Rate mod, so you know it’s gotta be legit. This mod makes the most out of every single Pal Sphere you throw; you’ll never have to worry about wasting another Sphere again! If you’re sick of crying over spilled Pal Spheres in Palworld, then you should be downloading the 100% Capture Rate mod by Gantz79 on Nexus Mods ASAP.

Lucky Pals Mod

Image Source: Pocketpair/ITRMM via NexusMods

It’s almost as exciting to find a Lucky Pal in the wild as it is to find a Shiny Pokémon, but unfortunately, they’re almost always impossible to find. Thankfully, ITRMM on Nexus Mods made finding Lucky Pals as easy as walking outside of your base! The Lucky Pal mod turns literally every single Pal in the game, excluding bosses, into a Lucky Pal.

100% Human Capture Rate Mod

Image Source: Pocketpair/Gantz79 via NexusMods

Anyone who’s ever tried to kidnap an NPC in Palworld knows how difficult it can be to successfully capture one (surprisingly, they don’t like being crammed inside Pal Spheres). With the 100% Human Capture Rate mod by Gantz79 on Nexus Mods, however, catching and kidnapping humans is even easier than catching Pals! Every Pal Sphere you toss at an NPC has a 100% Capture Rate, meaning you can build your army of human slaves in no time!

Fair Merchant Prices Mod

Image Source: Pocketpair/omgkohai via NexusMods

Are you tired of getting ripped off by merchants in Palworld?? Instead of murdering or kidnapping every merchant who insults you with their unsatisfactory prices, just download the Fair Merchants mod by omgkohai on Nexus Mods! This mod forces Palworld merchants to acknowledge the true value of the wares you’re selling, as well as lower their own prices to more reasonable amounts.

And that's it for our comprehensive list of all the best mods in Palworld! There are hundreds more mods out there that are being created every day; be sure to bookmark this page, as it'll be updated as more cool mods are released.