Top 10 Worst Pal Designs in Palworld

Since its early access release, Palworld has come under scrutiny by fans for a number of reasons, not the least of which is its downright deplorable Pal designs. Don’t get me wrong, most of this game’s Pals are every bit as adorable as you’d expect, but there are also more than a few exceptions. Read on to get an eyeful of all of the very worst Pal designs in Palworld!

Chikipi

Image Credit: Pocketpair via Palworld

We’re starting this list off with a controversial banger: Chikipi. I mean, Chikipi is great and all, but come on, that’s literally just a chicken. The developers couldn’t even try to make it look unique? Like, not even a little bit??

The only creative thing about Chikipi is the impressively dedicated lack of effort that went into designing it. Tell me I’m wrong.

Warsect

Image Source: Pocketpair YouTube Channel

Warsect may be a Boss Pal in Palworld, but my legit first thoughts when it first appeared on my screen were: “Big ugly bug. Dung beetle aesthetic. Why are its eyes blue.”, which isn’t the best first impression and I know I can’t be the only one who thought that.

Who was the maniac on the Pocketpair team who thought making a giant humanoid bug was a good idea??

Anubis

Image Source: Pocketpair via Steam

This one is also probably going to be a bit controversial, but hear me out here. This thing looks like a middle schooler’s first attempt at making a fursona; a 13-year-old sketched this thing out in MS Paint after going over their first ancient Egypt unit in Social Studies and sold it to Pocketpair for a dollar.

I get that it’s a great Pal and all, but you have to admit that its design leaves something to be desired. And for the love of God, why does it have yaoi hands???

Bushi

Image Source: Pocketpair via Palworld Wiki

This one is just a straight-up man. In a game that honest-to-god allows its players to catch literal people, it’s weird that the developers keep creating humanoid Pals; like, what’s the point? Where’s the creativity? Why does it look like it’s wearing pants?

Bushi’s design makes me feel like one of the Pal designers was really down to the wire on their list of designs and just sketched this dude out last minute. I mean, it’s literally just a guy with a hat.

Grintale

Image Source: Pocketpair via PocketPair YouTube Channel

Now I may not be a religious woman, but even I can tell that this thing was not created with God’s plan in mind. Grintale is a downright Godless abomination that singlehandedly turned Palworld into a horror game for many players.

I live in constant fear of running into Grintale in the wild. How can a virtual Cheshire cat look so effortlessly evil?? Why does it look like it can peer directly into my soul and pick apart my greatest fears and sins at a mere glance?? This thing is unholy and no one can convince me otherwise. Grintale is undoubtedly one of the creepiest Pal designs in Palworld.

(Just looking at it makes me want to create a “Christian moms against Grintale” Facebook group)

Tocotoco

Image Source: Pocketpair via Palworld

I don’t know what Pocketpair’s obsession is with creating pathetically uncreative bird Pals, but Tocotoco is right up there with Chikipi in terms of mundanity. Tocotoco looks like the worst combination of a parrot and a dodo bird.

I just feel like Pals shouldn’t be so reminiscent of Easter lawn decorations, especially ones that look like they know they shouldn’t exist.

Leezpunk

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

This one isn’t as bad as much as it’s just plain goofy. Leezpunk kind of looks like Spyro’s dorkier younger cousin who’s still waiting for his letter to Hogwarts.

Honestly, a small part of my brain thinks Leezpuk looks kind of cute, though a larger part of my brain thinks its two lazy eyes and constant “no thoughts, head empty” look is more than a little unsettling.

Robinquill

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Whoever was responsible for Bushi’s last-minute design must’ve been in charge of designing Robinquill too, because its design looks like a little kid’s first attempt at a superhero cosplay. Seriously, what’s Pocketpair’s deal with throwing pants and capes on humanoid Pals and calling them unique??

Robinquill looks like it just came back from a Halloween party held in an elementary school classroom. Sorry to all of the three-and-a-half Robinquill fans out there, but I just can’t take this Pal seriously. (I mean it’s got a mohawk mask for god’s sake)

Vaelet

Image Source: Pocketpair via GamesPress

Anyone who’s managed to get this far down in the list is likely already aware of my discontent with humanoid Pal designs, and Vaelet is no exception. This thing looks like a weird little garden gnome with ballerina feet and it freaks me out.

Seriously, if I saw this freaky little dude coming at me in the wild, that would be the day that I put down my controller for good. Vaelet looks like every kid’s sleep paralysis demon that no amount of therapy could ever fix.

Mossanda

Image Source: Pocketpair via Palworld Wiki

Despite its status as a relatively average Pal, Mossanda might just be the most controversial entry on this list yet. Many players find Mossanda to be adorable and cuddly; I, however, find it to be toeing the line between creepy and uncanny valley.

I’m not sure what turns me off so much about Mossanda, but I’m 90% sure it’s got something to do with its eyes. Those eyes are just way too wide, alert, and downright predatory to be innocent. Have you ever seen a long-running serial killer’s mugshot? Because that’s the vibes that I get from this Pal and its freaky face.

And that’s it for our deep dive into the worst Pal designs in Palworld! Palworld may have an impressive collection of ugly creatures, but it’s got its fair share of cuties too. Check out Twinfinite’s “Cutest Pals in Palworld That You Absolutely Must Catch” if you don’t believe me!