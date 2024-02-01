Guides

All Alpha Boss Locations in Palworld

Be the true Alpha of Palpagos!

Avatar photo
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Millions of ambitious Pal trainers around the globe have been embarking on their eccentric survival adventures throughout Palpagos, which has no shortage of exciting challenges. One such challenge that is also one of the most practical ways of buffing your character and your Pal roster is the game’s variety of so-called Alpha Bosses.

Recommended Videos

Essentially, these are unique, high-level Pals that reside in different areas of Palpagos, and defeating them can yield some very beneficial rewards, including having them in your party if you successfully capture them. If you’re wondering where exactly to find them all, here is our handy guide to all Alpha Boss locations in Palworld.

What Is An Alpha Boss in Palworld & How to Find One

Palworld what is an Alpha boss
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As you explore and uncover new areas of Palworld’s map, at some point you’ll likely stumble across a unique-looking Pal out in the open with a big red moniker over its head (as seen above). This denotes it as an Alpha Boss type of Pal, with higher HP and overall stats that make them significantly more difficult to bring down and/or capture. Also, some of them will be flanked by a troupe of smaller Pals that will retaliate if you attack their Alpha Boss.

However, if you’re suitably equipped for the occasion, these challenges are absolutely worth your time as they can not only provide you with unique, stronger Pals to wield in even tougher battles (or to work at your base) but also copious amounts of EXP for your efforts, along with some very valuable items such as Legendary-tier weapon and armor schematics. Best of all, these Alpha Bosses respawn after just 1 hour (real time), which allows you to farm them as long as needed.

Palworld how to find an Alpha boss
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

While some of these Alpha Bosses are found wandering out in the open world, others are hidden away in caves, mineshafts, explorable dungeons (e.g. – Hillside Caverns), or in a strange-looking locale that features a big, white platform encircled with stone pillars (as seen above). These in particular lead you directly to the Alpha Boss inside of a small dungeon. The fight will start as soon as you enter, so make sure to prepare beforehand.

Alpha Bosses can range from easier foes as low as Level 11, all the way up to the most formidable beasts at Level 50. The latter are most often found in the hardest-to-reach areas of the map, so you won’t necessarily have to worry about running into them too early. Granted, there is a Level 38 Alpha Mammorest that wanders around the default starting area, so we can’t rule that out entirely.

All Alpha Bosses & Their Locations in Palworld

There are currently 44 known Alpha Bosses in Palworld that reside either in the open world or in unique dungeons. We’ve listed each of them below along with their known coordinates on the map, level, and element type.

Alpha Boss NameLevelElementLocation (Coordinates)
Chillet11Ice(170,-430); South of Fort Ruins teleport
Gumoss11Grass(-114,-630); North of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport
Sweepa11Ice(-225,-595); NE of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport
Dumud14Ground(-309, 4); NE of Azurobe Hill teleport
Penking15Ice(113,-353); South of Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings teleport
Grintale17Neutral(357,-246); SW of Natural Bridge teleport
Azurobe17Water/Dragon(-53,-388); West of Bridge of Twin Knights teleport, in the open water
Nitewing18Neutral(-274,-69); North of Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant teleport
Felbat23Dark(-411,-54); North of Azurobe Hill teleport
Kingpaca23Neutral(49,-463); NW of Small Settlement teleport
Katress23Psychic(240,-343); South of Islandhopper Coast teleport
Bushi23Fire(-119,-500); SW of Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster teleport
Broncherry23Grass(-223,-669); NW of Seabreeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport
Quivern23Dragon(-225,-121); North of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant teleport
Fenglope25Neutral(-261,-459); SW of Ascetic Falls teleport
Petallia28Grass(-21,-257); North of Ancient Ritual Site teleport
Beakon29Electric(-347,-255); SW of Deep Bamboo Thicket teleport
Elphidran30Dragon(40,-283); East of Ancient Ritual Site teleport
Broncherry Aqua30Grass/Water(-167,-447); East of Ascetic Falls teleport (in a cave)
Warsect30Grass/Ground(164,-240); SE of Goblin’s Turf teleport
Mossanda Lux31Electric(441,-186); NE of the Natural Bridge teleport
Elizabee31Grass(37,-187); North of Lake Center teleport; inside the Devout Mineshaft
Univolt31Electric(-107,-550); West of Sea Breeze Archipelago Church teleport
Relaxasaurus Lux31Electric/Dragon(-181,-356); East of Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon teleport
Lunaris32Neutral(-147,-663); NW of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport
Verdash35Grass(286,2); South of the Sealed Realm of the Swift teleport
Mammorest38Grass(192,-477); East of Grassy Behemoth Hills teleport
Wumpo Botan38Grass(448,-51); NW of Eastern Wild Island teleport
Vaelet38Grass(132,-49); NE of the Sealed Realm of the Guardian teleport
Sibelyx40Ice(253,69); NW of the Sealed Realm of the Swift teleport
Ice Kingpaca43Ice(-107,-307); inside the Forgotten Mineshaft
Menasting44Dark(521,75); North of the Eastern Wild Island teleport; inside Dessicated Mineshaft
Jormuntide45Water/Dragon(350,-87); NE of Mossanda Forest teleport
Jormuntide45Water/Dragon(-176,-262); SW of Investigator’s Fork teleport
Suzaku45Fire(439,275); NE of Sealed Realm of the Swift teleport; Dessicated Desert
Anubis47Ground(-130,-96); NE of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant teleport
Dinossom Lux47Electric/Dragon(349,563); West of the Deep Sand Dunes teleport; inside The Furthest Mineshaft
Astegon48Dark/Dragon(-576,-421); West of Mount Obsidian Midpoint teleport; inside Destroyed Mineshaft
Blazamut49Fire(-436,-529); SW of the Foot of the Volcano teleport; inside Scorching Mineshaft
Lyleen Noct49Dark(-142,322); NW of the Unthawable Lake teleport; inside Iceberg Mineshaft
Necromus50Dark(446,681); NW of Deep Sand Dunes teleport
Paladius50Neutral(446,681); NW of Deep Sand Dunes teleport
Jetragon50Dragon(-789,-321); North of Beach of Everlasting Summer teleport
Frostallion50Ice(-357,508); East of Land of Absolute Zero teleport

That concludes our guide to all of the Alpha Bosses in Palworld. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which of these bosses was the most challenging for you, or which one you found to be surprisingly easy.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Early Access continues, such as our list of the best base creations in the game so far.

Related Posts

About the author

Avatar photo

Stephanie Watel

Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY.

More Stories by Stephanie Watel

Comments