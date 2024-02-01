Millions of ambitious Pal trainers around the globe have been embarking on their eccentric survival adventures throughout Palpagos, which has no shortage of exciting challenges. One such challenge that is also one of the most practical ways of buffing your character and your Pal roster is the game’s variety of so-called Alpha Bosses.

Recommended Videos

Essentially, these are unique, high-level Pals that reside in different areas of Palpagos, and defeating them can yield some very beneficial rewards, including having them in your party if you successfully capture them. If you’re wondering where exactly to find them all, here is our handy guide to all Alpha Boss locations in Palworld.

What Is An Alpha Boss in Palworld & How to Find One

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As you explore and uncover new areas of Palworld’s map, at some point you’ll likely stumble across a unique-looking Pal out in the open with a big red moniker over its head (as seen above). This denotes it as an Alpha Boss type of Pal, with higher HP and overall stats that make them significantly more difficult to bring down and/or capture. Also, some of them will be flanked by a troupe of smaller Pals that will retaliate if you attack their Alpha Boss.

However, if you’re suitably equipped for the occasion, these challenges are absolutely worth your time as they can not only provide you with unique, stronger Pals to wield in even tougher battles (or to work at your base) but also copious amounts of EXP for your efforts, along with some very valuable items such as Legendary-tier weapon and armor schematics. Best of all, these Alpha Bosses respawn after just 1 hour (real time), which allows you to farm them as long as needed.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

While some of these Alpha Bosses are found wandering out in the open world, others are hidden away in caves, mineshafts, explorable dungeons (e.g. – Hillside Caverns), or in a strange-looking locale that features a big, white platform encircled with stone pillars (as seen above). These in particular lead you directly to the Alpha Boss inside of a small dungeon. The fight will start as soon as you enter, so make sure to prepare beforehand.

Alpha Bosses can range from easier foes as low as Level 11, all the way up to the most formidable beasts at Level 50. The latter are most often found in the hardest-to-reach areas of the map, so you won’t necessarily have to worry about running into them too early. Granted, there is a Level 38 Alpha Mammorest that wanders around the default starting area, so we can’t rule that out entirely.

All Alpha Bosses & Their Locations in Palworld

There are currently 44 known Alpha Bosses in Palworld that reside either in the open world or in unique dungeons. We’ve listed each of them below along with their known coordinates on the map, level, and element type.

Alpha Boss Name Level Element Location (Coordinates) Chillet 11 Ice (170,-430); South of Fort Ruins teleport Gumoss 11 Grass (-114,-630); North of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport Sweepa 11 Ice (-225,-595); NE of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport Dumud 14 Ground (-309, 4); NE of Azurobe Hill teleport Penking 15 Ice (113,-353); South of Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings teleport Grintale 17 Neutral (357,-246); SW of Natural Bridge teleport Azurobe 17 Water/Dragon (-53,-388); West of Bridge of Twin Knights teleport, in the open water Nitewing 18 Neutral (-274,-69); North of Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant teleport Felbat 23 Dark (-411,-54); North of Azurobe Hill teleport Kingpaca 23 Neutral (49,-463); NW of Small Settlement teleport Katress 23 Psychic (240,-343); South of Islandhopper Coast teleport Bushi 23 Fire (-119,-500); SW of Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster teleport Broncherry 23 Grass (-223,-669); NW of Seabreeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport Quivern 23 Dragon (-225,-121); North of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant teleport Fenglope 25 Neutral (-261,-459); SW of Ascetic Falls teleport Petallia 28 Grass (-21,-257); North of Ancient Ritual Site teleport Beakon 29 Electric (-347,-255); SW of Deep Bamboo Thicket teleport Elphidran 30 Dragon (40,-283); East of Ancient Ritual Site teleport Broncherry Aqua 30 Grass/Water (-167,-447); East of Ascetic Falls teleport (in a cave) Warsect 30 Grass/Ground (164,-240); SE of Goblin’s Turf teleport Mossanda Lux 31 Electric (441,-186); NE of the Natural Bridge teleport Elizabee 31 Grass (37,-187); North of Lake Center teleport; inside the Devout Mineshaft Univolt 31 Electric (-107,-550); West of Sea Breeze Archipelago Church teleport Relaxasaurus Lux 31 Electric/Dragon (-181,-356); East of Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon teleport Lunaris 32 Neutral (-147,-663); NW of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport Verdash 35 Grass (286,2); South of the Sealed Realm of the Swift teleport Mammorest 38 Grass (192,-477); East of Grassy Behemoth Hills teleport Wumpo Botan 38 Grass (448,-51); NW of Eastern Wild Island teleport Vaelet 38 Grass (132,-49); NE of the Sealed Realm of the Guardian teleport Sibelyx 40 Ice (253,69); NW of the Sealed Realm of the Swift teleport Ice Kingpaca 43 Ice (-107,-307); inside the Forgotten Mineshaft Menasting 44 Dark (521,75); North of the Eastern Wild Island teleport; inside Dessicated Mineshaft Jormuntide 45 Water/Dragon (350,-87); NE of Mossanda Forest teleport Jormuntide 45 Water/Dragon (-176,-262); SW of Investigator’s Fork teleport Suzaku 45 Fire (439,275); NE of Sealed Realm of the Swift teleport; Dessicated Desert Anubis 47 Ground (-130,-96); NE of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant teleport Dinossom Lux 47 Electric/Dragon (349,563); West of the Deep Sand Dunes teleport; inside The Furthest Mineshaft Astegon 48 Dark/Dragon (-576,-421); West of Mount Obsidian Midpoint teleport; inside Destroyed Mineshaft Blazamut 49 Fire (-436,-529); SW of the Foot of the Volcano teleport; inside Scorching Mineshaft Lyleen Noct 49 Dark (-142,322); NW of the Unthawable Lake teleport; inside Iceberg Mineshaft Necromus 50 Dark (446,681); NW of Deep Sand Dunes teleport Paladius 50 Neutral (446,681); NW of Deep Sand Dunes teleport Jetragon 50 Dragon (-789,-321); North of Beach of Everlasting Summer teleport Frostallion 50 Ice (-357,508); East of Land of Absolute Zero teleport

That concludes our guide to all of the Alpha Bosses in Palworld. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which of these bosses was the most challenging for you, or which one you found to be surprisingly easy.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Early Access continues, such as our list of the best base creations in the game so far.