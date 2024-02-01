Millions of ambitious Pal trainers around the globe have been embarking on their eccentric survival adventures throughout Palpagos, which has no shortage of exciting challenges. One such challenge that is also one of the most practical ways of buffing your character and your Pal roster is the game’s variety of so-called Alpha Bosses.
Essentially, these are unique, high-level Pals that reside in different areas of Palpagos, and defeating them can yield some very beneficial rewards, including having them in your party if you successfully capture them. If you’re wondering where exactly to find them all, here is our handy guide to all Alpha Boss locations in Palworld.
What Is An Alpha Boss in Palworld & How to Find One
As you explore and uncover new areas of Palworld’s map, at some point you’ll likely stumble across a unique-looking Pal out in the open with a big red moniker over its head (as seen above). This denotes it as an Alpha Boss type of Pal, with higher HP and overall stats that make them significantly more difficult to bring down and/or capture. Also, some of them will be flanked by a troupe of smaller Pals that will retaliate if you attack their Alpha Boss.
However, if you’re suitably equipped for the occasion, these challenges are absolutely worth your time as they can not only provide you with unique, stronger Pals to wield in even tougher battles (or to work at your base) but also copious amounts of EXP for your efforts, along with some very valuable items such as Legendary-tier weapon and armor schematics. Best of all, these Alpha Bosses respawn after just 1 hour (real time), which allows you to farm them as long as needed.
While some of these Alpha Bosses are found wandering out in the open world, others are hidden away in caves, mineshafts, explorable dungeons (e.g. – Hillside Caverns), or in a strange-looking locale that features a big, white platform encircled with stone pillars (as seen above). These in particular lead you directly to the Alpha Boss inside of a small dungeon. The fight will start as soon as you enter, so make sure to prepare beforehand.
Alpha Bosses can range from easier foes as low as Level 11, all the way up to the most formidable beasts at Level 50. The latter are most often found in the hardest-to-reach areas of the map, so you won’t necessarily have to worry about running into them too early. Granted, there is a Level 38 Alpha Mammorest that wanders around the default starting area, so we can’t rule that out entirely.
All Alpha Bosses & Their Locations in Palworld
There are currently 44 known Alpha Bosses in Palworld that reside either in the open world or in unique dungeons. We’ve listed each of them below along with their known coordinates on the map, level, and element type.
|Alpha Boss Name
|Level
|Element
|Location (Coordinates)
|Chillet
|11
|Ice
|(170,-430); South of Fort Ruins teleport
|Gumoss
|11
|Grass
|(-114,-630); North of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport
|Sweepa
|11
|Ice
|(-225,-595); NE of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport
|Dumud
|14
|Ground
|(-309, 4); NE of Azurobe Hill teleport
|Penking
|15
|Ice
|(113,-353); South of Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings teleport
|Grintale
|17
|Neutral
|(357,-246); SW of Natural Bridge teleport
|Azurobe
|17
|Water/Dragon
|(-53,-388); West of Bridge of Twin Knights teleport, in the open water
|Nitewing
|18
|Neutral
|(-274,-69); North of Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant teleport
|Felbat
|23
|Dark
|(-411,-54); North of Azurobe Hill teleport
|Kingpaca
|23
|Neutral
|(49,-463); NW of Small Settlement teleport
|Katress
|23
|Psychic
|(240,-343); South of Islandhopper Coast teleport
|Bushi
|23
|Fire
|(-119,-500); SW of Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster teleport
|Broncherry
|23
|Grass
|(-223,-669); NW of Seabreeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport
|Quivern
|23
|Dragon
|(-225,-121); North of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant teleport
|Fenglope
|25
|Neutral
|(-261,-459); SW of Ascetic Falls teleport
|Petallia
|28
|Grass
|(-21,-257); North of Ancient Ritual Site teleport
|Beakon
|29
|Electric
|(-347,-255); SW of Deep Bamboo Thicket teleport
|Elphidran
|30
|Dragon
|(40,-283); East of Ancient Ritual Site teleport
|Broncherry Aqua
|30
|Grass/Water
|(-167,-447); East of Ascetic Falls teleport (in a cave)
|Warsect
|30
|Grass/Ground
|(164,-240); SE of Goblin’s Turf teleport
|Mossanda Lux
|31
|Electric
|(441,-186); NE of the Natural Bridge teleport
|Elizabee
|31
|Grass
|(37,-187); North of Lake Center teleport; inside the Devout Mineshaft
|Univolt
|31
|Electric
|(-107,-550); West of Sea Breeze Archipelago Church teleport
|Relaxasaurus Lux
|31
|Electric/Dragon
|(-181,-356); East of Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon teleport
|Lunaris
|32
|Neutral
|(-147,-663); NW of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport
|Verdash
|35
|Grass
|(286,2); South of the Sealed Realm of the Swift teleport
|Mammorest
|38
|Grass
|(192,-477); East of Grassy Behemoth Hills teleport
|Wumpo Botan
|38
|Grass
|(448,-51); NW of Eastern Wild Island teleport
|Vaelet
|38
|Grass
|(132,-49); NE of the Sealed Realm of the Guardian teleport
|Sibelyx
|40
|Ice
|(253,69); NW of the Sealed Realm of the Swift teleport
|Ice Kingpaca
|43
|Ice
|(-107,-307); inside the Forgotten Mineshaft
|Menasting
|44
|Dark
|(521,75); North of the Eastern Wild Island teleport; inside Dessicated Mineshaft
|Jormuntide
|45
|Water/Dragon
|(350,-87); NE of Mossanda Forest teleport
|Jormuntide
|45
|Water/Dragon
|(-176,-262); SW of Investigator’s Fork teleport
|Suzaku
|45
|Fire
|(439,275); NE of Sealed Realm of the Swift teleport; Dessicated Desert
|Anubis
|47
|Ground
|(-130,-96); NE of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant teleport
|Dinossom Lux
|47
|Electric/Dragon
|(349,563); West of the Deep Sand Dunes teleport; inside The Furthest Mineshaft
|Astegon
|48
|Dark/Dragon
|(-576,-421); West of Mount Obsidian Midpoint teleport; inside Destroyed Mineshaft
|Blazamut
|49
|Fire
|(-436,-529); SW of the Foot of the Volcano teleport; inside Scorching Mineshaft
|Lyleen Noct
|49
|Dark
|(-142,322); NW of the Unthawable Lake teleport; inside Iceberg Mineshaft
|Necromus
|50
|Dark
|(446,681); NW of Deep Sand Dunes teleport
|Paladius
|50
|Neutral
|(446,681); NW of Deep Sand Dunes teleport
|Jetragon
|50
|Dragon
|(-789,-321); North of Beach of Everlasting Summer teleport
|Frostallion
|50
|Ice
|(-357,508); East of Land of Absolute Zero teleport
That concludes our guide to all of the Alpha Bosses in Palworld. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which of these bosses was the most challenging for you, or which one you found to be surprisingly easy.
Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Early Access continues, such as our list of the best base creations in the game so far.