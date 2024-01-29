Palworld Community Discusses Their Best Tips After 75 Hours With the Game

The surprise gaming hit of 2024 so far has undoubtedly been Pocket Pair’s Palworld. Storming the Steam charts and generating more than its fair share of social media discourse, the game has grown hugely popular in the weeks following its release.

As a fairly in-depth survival game, Palworld isn’t the easiest game for newcomers to dive into. With mountains of hard-to-find crafting materials and even more unique Pals to harness at your base, a few handy tips certainly wouldn’t go amiss. That’s exactly what users on the Palworld subreddit have done, pouring their expertise into a number of handy hints.

Some of them are fairly straightforward, such as user 51Reid’s assertion that “leaving the game and rejoining fixes a number of glitches and problems.” This will help sort your Pals stuttering or any number of error codes.

Others, however, can help you progress faster. “Ingots can be turned into nails and sold for a high value to merchants,” that same user instructs. Perhaps the best of the lot regards Dark-type Pals: “Dark Pals work 24/7, and won’t sleep at night. This makes Katress a valuable asset.” Even we didn’t know that!

Some commenters on the original post share more advice, too. DagothNereviar reveals that you can zip around with the grappling hook, even when encumbered. This allows you to move around when the game doesn’t even let you walk.

As per GeeFei7, “If your base is under attack and you teleport away to another base, sometimes the AI is confused and doesn’t attack your base at all… you just need to wait it out.” Considering how frustrating spontaneous enemy raids can be, it’s a great way to avoid conflict.

Our personal favorite recommendation comes from Dastev. They recommend killing those morally questionable Black Market Merchants if you find them across the open world. “Each of them drops between 10,000 to 14,000 Gold [and] a Gold Key which can be used in the Northmost Snow Area of the map to open red chests.” To snag high-level loot, it’s a brilliant tip to bear in mind.

Be sure to check out the Reddit thread above for all of these handy tips to surviving the Palpagos Islands. You can also read our Palworld guides below for plenty of help with the game’s toughest challenges.