How to Fix Palworld Pals Stuttering in Base

The creatures you keep at home are the heart and soul of Palworld, stocking you up with loads of inventory. Unfortunately, everything can’t run perfectly all the time, and we’re here to show you how to fix Pals stuttering in base.

Palworld Pals Stuck After Raid Solution

If your Pals are continuously stuttering after a Raid, you can perform the following tasks:

Destroy Palbox.

Place Pals back in Palbox and swap them out for new ones, then see if they work after.

Make your Pals attack another creature in base.

Change their aggression.

I was one of the many who encountered the Pals stuck at base issue. It keeps them from performing tasks while also getting stuck in the red zone with no end in sight. Techniques like general restarts and respawns don’t seem to work, so I would avoid doing them altogether. What did work for me was destroying the Palbox to restart their progress. Though, you may want to try the second step if you don’t want to get rid of it completely.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Basically, you want to restart your Pals in-game rather than attempting a fix with the game file itself. The bug seems to be attached to the ones with the stuttering problems, and everyone else should be working just fine.

As you may expect, Raids can occasionally trigger it, keeping the party stuck in attack mode. Thus, you can try out the last two tricks used by players in a Steam forum. As long as the beasts take down something, a fix for it should patch through.

If you are worried about it happening again or aren’t too keen on Raids, you may turn it off in the World Settings. It does reduce the game’s challenge, but at least you’ll take one worry off your list.

That does it for our guide on how to fix Pals stuttering in base. For more Palworld content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including a solution to the “Failed to Host Multiplayer Session” error.