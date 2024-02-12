Top 5 Odd Pal Breeds That Don’t Make Any Sense in Palworld

Every Palworld breeder knows how well the breeding system works, considering all the helpful traits that can be passed down to the next generation. However, this method is far from perfect, especially with the bizarre, downright confusing offspring combinations. So, to continue on this madness, here’s our picks of odd Pal breeds that don’t make any sense in Palworld.

Kitsun From Robinquill & Bushi

Image Source: Pocketpair via Paldex

Reddit user guineamasterlove was among the first to bring this odd breed concept to my attention. Using their example, we learn that Robinquill and Bushi, both of which share human-like features, somehow make the dog Kistun. Even though both stand on two feet, their offspring stands on all fours.

By the looks of it, Kitsun does not resemble its mother or father, but it does share the same Kindling ability as its dear mommy. The Reddit user also created a comic specifically for its breeding wackiness to demonstrate how odd it is to see the pair with this puppy offspring.

Reindrix From Penking & Gumoss

Image Source: Pocketpair via Paldex

Other fans have chimed in on guineamasterlove’s post by mentioning their Pal breeds that don’t make sense. One user indicates that Penking and Gumoss’ offspring of Reindrix is one of the oddest breeds in Palworld. First, we have Penking, who is most definitely inspired by a penguin, while Gumoss is basically a blob with a leaf.

Put together, you get Reindrix, a fierce-looking, icy deer that does not have anything to do with Leaf or Earth types, nor does it have any penguin features. The only thing, once again, that ties to its parents is their specific type, using Penking’s Ice feature. Maybe you could throw Gumoss’ robust power in there, but it still doesn’t add up, in my opinion.

Lifmunk From Chikipi & Depresso

Image Source: Pocketpair via Paldex

After experimenting with Palworld’s breeding myself, I had to see what weird combinations would ensue with my favorite Pal, Depresso, aka everyone’s spirit animal. One of the weirdest ones was the offspring it produces with a Chikipi, featuring the Leaf-type Lifmunk. So, a chicken and somber-looking creature create a smiling grass-type Pal? Just try to make that make sense.

I will say that the Lifmunk does share the qualities of their Handiwork and Gathering skills, so it isn’t too far off. Additionally, its parents are relatively small in size, and the creature’s dimensions are no different. Yet, it doesn’t answer how it got its Leaf origins.

Galeclaw From Lovander & Lunaris

Image Source: Pocketpair via Paldex

Since Lovander is another fan-favorite, I wanted to see what other outlandish breeds it could bring. Luckily, the Pal didn’t disappoint when I mistakenly stumbled upon this breeding combination. Both Lovander and Lunaris are a mix of humans and creatures, and somehow they were able to create the majestic eagle-esque Galeclaw.

Nothing about the parents screams bird to me, and it’s a conundrum I will never solve. Though, they do all share the Normal type attribute and high Power stats when it comes to battling. They all can be reasonably good workers at the base as well, making your own family-running business.

Mozzarina From Eikthyrdeer & Eikthyrdeer Terra

Image Source: Pocketpair via Paldex

Despite all the eerie breeds we’ve seen so far, I wanted to give Palworld the benefit of the doubt since some offspring make sense. Two Chikipis make a Chikipiki. Mau and Mau Cryst produce a Cattiva. But then, there’s Eikthyrdeer & Eikthyrdeer Terra, two deer-like animals that make a cow. Not sure how DNA works in Palworld, and a part of me isn’t sure if I ever want to find out.

Mozzarani, in general, seems to have a lot of weird parents, from Tocotoco and Kingpaca to Foxparks and Nitewing. Many more same-type parents have a similar result, and it’s likely never going to stop with Palword’s expected Pal expansion.