10 Creepy Pals With Haunting Paldeck Entries in Palworld

Palworld has over one hundred different creatures to discover, train, and assign to your Base as workers. With such a range of different Pals in the game, some are bound to be more cute, while others may have more of a cool or dangerous vibe to them. However, appearances can be deceiving in Palworld, as some Pals have some very spooky Paldeck entries.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the Pals with the most haunting entries, so follow along below. You may just find yourself shocked at what these creatures are capable of!

Lifmunk

Image Source: Pocketpair via GamesPress

Lifmunk may look like an adorable, cuddly little leaf-like rodent creature. However, its Paldeck entry shines a different light on this critter, making it seem much more scary. Little Lifmunk here is as intelligent as a five to seven-year-old human child, which makes it a brilliant partner Pal to keep around. However, there have been several instances in which Lifmunk has learned to use physical weapons, such as guns, and have resulted in slaughtering their master. Yikes!

Daedream

Image Source: Pocketpair

Daedream is an adorable Pal with a dark, night-like aesthetic. Considering you can craft a necklace that keeps this little guy by your side while you adventure, you’d presume Daedream is a friendly, loyal, somewhat harmless creature, perfect for keeping as a Pal friend. Well…yes, but no. Daedream here is actually very well known for luring those in which it is interested to put to sleep, showing them a never-ending stream of nice dreams. Unfortunately, these poor souls are never to awaken again, stuck in this limbo until death. Damn, Daedream is pulling out some serious Genjutsu over here!

Killamari

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

It’s just a squid – an adorable, silly-looking little squid, right? Well, Killamari may have big, shining eyes and a small size, but this Pal is fearsome enough to send me running in the opposite direction. According to the Paldeck, Killamari attacks by wrapping itself around an enemy’s head, sucking out their insides. Pal mummies are occasionally found around the islands, but these are in fact, deceased Killamari victims. Ugh, I could not imagine going out to one of these horrifying little critters. I’ll gladly sidestep a Killarmari encounter on all occasions.

Hangyu

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As if the name of Hangyu wasn’t already ominous enough when said out loud, this Pal definitely has a ‘falsely cute’ appearance. I mean, just look at those arms. Those arms aren’t used for anything good. Upon checking the Paldeck, my suspicions were all but confirmed.

Apparently these grippers are strong enough to tear apart even iron. And well… Hangyu were once used for this ability in horrific ways. As a cruel form of execution, criminals were strung up in a public square, and Hangyu was used to tear the skin right from their bones, in front of an audience. Yep, it all adds up in the worst way possible.

Nitewing

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Nitewing is a big ol’ bird with a great design, and a Paldeck entry that is super heartwarming…until it isn’t. See, Nitewing here carries newborn Pals to its nest and raises them as a surrogate parent. Aww, cute, right? What a lovely thing to do. Well…no. Nitewing then waits until the baby has fattened up nicely, and it will then hunt it, using it as food. It was at this moment that I realized Nitewing’s Paldeck entry has no mention of the newborn Pals it ‘saves’ being orphans… is this beast stealing kids to kill them?!

Galeclaw

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Galeclaw is another mighty bird in Palworld, known for its immense strength and flying capabilities. This Pal is capable even of taking hold of a fully grown human with its talons whilst flying through the sky, working as the perfect glider. That sounds fine, right? Well, as you could expect, this is rather tiring for poor Galeclaw, and this big feathery friend is prone to just letting go of the humans it is holding when exhaustion hits, leaving them to plummet to their deaths.

Relaxaurus

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Big derpy dinosaur Pal? Check. Relaxuarus is just that, a huge dinosaur with a long tail, stubby little limbs, and beady, blank eyes. This gives Relaxaurus a rather goofy, silly appearance, which may be mistaken for a friendly nature. Rather, the Paldeck warns that Relaxuaurs is anything but harmless. This is one hungry boi, which makes Relaxaurus rather ferocious. This gluttonous Pal will perceive anything and everything in its sight as prey, and will stop at nothing to devour it. I don’t know about you, but I don’t fancy being devoured alive.

Maraith

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Maraith has quite a spooktacular appearance, but it seems appearances aren’t where the haunt stops with this Pal. In fact, Maraith here tends to relish the scent living things give off when they are near death, which is quite frankly, disturbing as hell. It’s safe to say that if a Maraith has taken a liking to you….well, the end may be near for you. Is this not absolutely horrifying? Imagine the gut-wrenching realization washing over you as Maraith comes up and starts nuzzling you for cuddles.

Felbat

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Felbat has quite a badass appearance, especially with those dark, cape-like wings. Unfortunately, these wings are less of a badass visual feature and more of a gruesome addition to a very dark and ominous Pal. Felbat here likes to attack from the shadows, using its cloak-like wings to trap vulnerable prey inside. The Paldeck explicitly states that its probably best not to know what happens within these wings, or why the inside of them are stained red…. right, enough said.

Menasting

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Menasting is a unique Pal made up of pure energy, meaning its insides are completely hollow. While this may seem cool at first, Menasting has a rather horrific nature who loves to cram still-living prey into its hollow body, to absorb them whole. As a result, hellish screams of pain can often be heard echoing from inside this Pal. Is that not absolute nightmare fuel? This Pal is a living, breathing horror monster, that’s for sure.

I’m sure more Pals will horrific Paldeck entries will come as new creatures are added to the game!