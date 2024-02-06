Guides

All Night Exclusive Pals in Palworld & Where to Find Them

Pals that go bump in the night!

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite
If there’s one thing that Palworld is never in short supply of, it’s a wide and colorful abundance of Pals for players to collect and keep at their base or in their party for battle.

They’re spread far and wide across the islands of Palpagos, and some take a bit more effort to find than others. While several are locked behind epic challenges, or hidden away in the game’s most unforgiving areas, others simply only appear under the right environmental conditions.

As it turns out, some Pals will only appear after the sun has set, meaning you’ll need to skip bedtime to find and capture them. If you’re wondering exactly which Pals are of the nocturnal variety, here is our handy guide for all Night Exclusive Pals in Palworld and where to find them.

How Safe Is It to Explore at Night in Palworld?

As you might have initially seen in the game’s Survival Guide, it’s implied that wandering the wilds at night in Palworld is dangerous and should be avoided. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. If you’re specifically looking to track down and collect some Pals in certain areas, or even just go resource mining somewhere without being bothered, then going out at night can actually be the best time to do those things.

As long as you have proper armor equipped to handle the cold temperatures at night, and a reliable source of light to guide you, then venturing through the dark can be a breeze. Pals and human enemies that are normally active during the day will be sound asleep, so you don’t have to worry about aggro’ing those while exploring.

While a Torch can work well enough to provide light, you do have to juggle it with your other weapons/tools and will get stuck fumbling in the dark when you have to put it away. So if you don’t have it unlocked already in your Technology menu, make sure you get yourself a Lantern crafted and equipped as soon as possible. That will help mitigate the one truly bothersome issue about nighttime adventures.

All Pals Found Only at Night in Palworld

As mentioned before, there are Pals in the game that will only spawn during night hours, as they are nocturnal in nature. There are 16 Night Exclusive Pals in all that you can find, and they spawn in different areas of Palpagos. Some of them will linger during dawn hours, but you generally want to focus on catching them at night.

Side Note: With a good amount of luck, some of these can be hatched from eggs as well, or found in explorable dungeons.

Below we’ve listed each Pal, along with their Element, Paldeck number, and general spawn locations. Remember that after you catch at least one of these Pals, you can check their spawn areas in your Paldeck.

Pal NamePaldeck No.ElementSpawn Location(s)
Hoocrates#15DarkEastern Wild Island, Marsh Island, Plateau of Beginnings, Windswept Hills, Flying Fish Coast, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Ascetic Falls, Investigator’s Fork, Forgotten Island
Depresso#17DarkEastern Wild Island, Marsh Island, Plateau of Beginnings, Windswept Hills, Flying Fish Coast, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Ascetic Falls, Investigator’s Fork, Forgotten Island
Daedream#19DarkEastern Wild Island, Plateau of Beginnings, Windswept Hills, Flying Fish Coast, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Ice Wind Island
Nox#21DarkEastern Wild Island, Marsh Island, Plateau of Beginnings, Windswept Hills, Flying Fish Coast, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Ice Wind Island, Forgotten Island
Hangyu Cryst#32-BIceLand of Absolute Zero, Pristine Snow Field
Cawgnito#44DarkAscetic Falls, Investigator’s Fork, Sand Dunes/Dessicated Dunes
Loupmoon#46DarkMossanda Forest, Frostbound Mountains, Ascetic Falls, Investigator’s Fork, Mount Flopie
Grintale#52NeutralFrostbound Mountains, Mossanda Forest, Mount Flopie
Pyrin Noct#58-BFire/DarkMount Obsidian
Maraith#66DarkLand of Absolute Zero, Pristine Snow Field
Tombat#68DarkEastern Wild Island, Marsh Island, Plateau of Beginnings, Windswept Hills, Flying Fish Coast, Sea Breeze Archipelago
Lovander#69NeutralSand Dunes/Dessicated Dunes
**also often encountered in Base Raids
Vanwyrm Cryst#71-BIce/DarkLand of Absolute Zero, Pristine Snow Field
Katress#75DarkFrostbound Mountains, Mossanda Forest, Mount Flopie
Blazehowl Noct#84-BFire/DarkMount Obsidian
Helzephyr#97DarkFrostbound Mountains, Mossanda Forest, Goblin Coast, Mount Flopie

That concludes our guide for all Night Exclusive Pals in Palworld and how to find them. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what sort of mysteries and treasures you’ve discovered while wandering the wilds at night in Palpagos.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Early Access continues, such as our list of the game’s best locations for building bases.

