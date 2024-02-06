All Night Exclusive Pals in Palworld & Where to Find Them

If there’s one thing that Palworld is never in short supply of, it’s a wide and colorful abundance of Pals for players to collect and keep at their base or in their party for battle.

They’re spread far and wide across the islands of Palpagos, and some take a bit more effort to find than others. While several are locked behind epic challenges, or hidden away in the game’s most unforgiving areas, others simply only appear under the right environmental conditions.

As it turns out, some Pals will only appear after the sun has set, meaning you’ll need to skip bedtime to find and capture them. If you’re wondering exactly which Pals are of the nocturnal variety, here is our handy guide for all Night Exclusive Pals in Palworld and where to find them.

How Safe Is It to Explore at Night in Palworld?

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As you might have initially seen in the game’s Survival Guide, it’s implied that wandering the wilds at night in Palworld is dangerous and should be avoided. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. If you’re specifically looking to track down and collect some Pals in certain areas, or even just go resource mining somewhere without being bothered, then going out at night can actually be the best time to do those things.

As long as you have proper armor equipped to handle the cold temperatures at night, and a reliable source of light to guide you, then venturing through the dark can be a breeze. Pals and human enemies that are normally active during the day will be sound asleep, so you don’t have to worry about aggro’ing those while exploring.

While a Torch can work well enough to provide light, you do have to juggle it with your other weapons/tools and will get stuck fumbling in the dark when you have to put it away. So if you don’t have it unlocked already in your Technology menu, make sure you get yourself a Lantern crafted and equipped as soon as possible. That will help mitigate the one truly bothersome issue about nighttime adventures.

All Pals Found Only at Night in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As mentioned before, there are Pals in the game that will only spawn during night hours, as they are nocturnal in nature. There are 16 Night Exclusive Pals in all that you can find, and they spawn in different areas of Palpagos. Some of them will linger during dawn hours, but you generally want to focus on catching them at night.

Side Note: With a good amount of luck, some of these can be hatched from eggs as well, or found in explorable dungeons.

Below we’ve listed each Pal, along with their Element, Paldeck number, and general spawn locations. Remember that after you catch at least one of these Pals, you can check their spawn areas in your Paldeck.

Pal Name Paldeck No. Element Spawn Location(s) Hoocrates #15 Dark Eastern Wild Island, Marsh Island, Plateau of Beginnings, Windswept Hills, Flying Fish Coast, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Ascetic Falls, Investigator’s Fork, Forgotten Island Depresso #17 Dark Eastern Wild Island, Marsh Island, Plateau of Beginnings, Windswept Hills, Flying Fish Coast, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Ascetic Falls, Investigator’s Fork, Forgotten Island Daedream #19 Dark Eastern Wild Island, Plateau of Beginnings, Windswept Hills, Flying Fish Coast, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Ice Wind Island Nox #21 Dark Eastern Wild Island, Marsh Island, Plateau of Beginnings, Windswept Hills, Flying Fish Coast, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Ice Wind Island, Forgotten Island Hangyu Cryst #32-B Ice Land of Absolute Zero, Pristine Snow Field Cawgnito #44 Dark Ascetic Falls, Investigator’s Fork, Sand Dunes/Dessicated Dunes Loupmoon #46 Dark Mossanda Forest, Frostbound Mountains, Ascetic Falls, Investigator’s Fork, Mount Flopie Grintale #52 Neutral Frostbound Mountains, Mossanda Forest, Mount Flopie Pyrin Noct #58-B Fire/Dark Mount Obsidian Maraith #66 Dark Land of Absolute Zero, Pristine Snow Field Tombat #68 Dark Eastern Wild Island, Marsh Island, Plateau of Beginnings, Windswept Hills, Flying Fish Coast, Sea Breeze Archipelago Lovander #69 Neutral Sand Dunes/Dessicated Dunes

**also often encountered in Base Raids Vanwyrm Cryst #71-B Ice/Dark Land of Absolute Zero, Pristine Snow Field Katress #75 Dark Frostbound Mountains, Mossanda Forest, Mount Flopie Blazehowl Noct #84-B Fire/Dark Mount Obsidian Helzephyr #97 Dark Frostbound Mountains, Mossanda Forest, Goblin Coast, Mount Flopie

That concludes our guide for all Night Exclusive Pals in Palworld and how to find them. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what sort of mysteries and treasures you’ve discovered while wandering the wilds at night in Palpagos.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Early Access continues, such as our list of the game's best locations for building bases.