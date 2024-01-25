Where to Find Hoocrates in Palworld

If you ever hear a hooting at night while exploring in Palworld, don’t be scared! It’s only Hoocrates, the game’s resident dapper owl. Perfect for protecting new players thanks to their dark magic attacks, here’s how you can get them.

How To Spot Hoocrates

Image Credit: Pocketpair

Hoocrates are nocturnal most of the time, meaning that they will be difficult to find during the day, so if you want to catch one, you have to go out at night. They can be found in the beginner areas like the Windswept Hills and Marsh Island.

Because it will be dark, make sure to bring along a torch to light your way. If not, you’ll be exploring in pitch black and may fall prey to a high cliff or enemy. Light sources are the key to making it when it comes to survival here. Because of that environment, the best way to find Hoocrates is to listen for their calls since they tend to blend in with the night. Follow the sound and you’ll quickly come across one. Since it’s not particularly a strong enemy, you can use any Pal to weaken it, but make sure to call it back before it depletes all of its HP. Once you’re ready, throw a ball to catch it.

The Best Job For Them

Image Credit: Pocketpair

For some reason, Hoocrates do not sleep at night like every other Pal. This makes them perfect to put in the Sandbags to watch over the base while everyone else is snoozing, allowing you to have more protection from Raids. Just pick it up, drop it inside the Sandbag and it will automatically be on guard duty until you relieve it with a different Pal.

You’ll have a hoot of a time with this fluffy feathered friend in Palworld!