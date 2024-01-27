How to Get Katress in Palworld

Besides regular Pals, you can also catch various Alpha Pals in Palworld. One of them is Katress, which you can challenge during the mid-game. In this guide, we’ll explain how you can catch and breed this Pal.

Palworld Katress Boss Guide

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

You can find Katress at the Sealed Realm of the Invincible on Marsh Island near the Islandhopper Coast Fast Travel point. This Alpha Pal is a Dark-type, so I recommend bringing Dragon-type units into this fight.

Katress is at Level 23, and you should challenge it once you reach Level 20 or above. At this level, there are not many Dragon Pals you can capture. Two great units you can use are Chillet and Dinossom.

There is a Level 11 Chillet Field Alpha Boss that you can challenge south of the Fort Ruins teleportation point. You can also capture regular Chillet in the snowy area near the Free Pal Alliance Tower. On the other hand, you can catch Dinossom near the Plateau of Beginning and the southwest island near the Volcano zone.

If you plan to use other Pals in your team, just make sure that you are not using Neutral element units. Dark Pals are strong against Neutral Pals, and you won’t deal as much damage to Katress.

Palworld Best Katress Breeding Combinations

Besides capturing Katress Field Alpha Boss, you can also breed a regular version of this Pal. Here are some parent combinations you can try:

Penking x Celaray

Mozzarina x Cinnamoth

Direhowl x Elizabee

Cinnamoth x Dumud

Incineram x Chillet

Once you have captured a Katress, you can breed it with other creatures to create some amazing Pals. Here are some of the best combinations you may attempt:

Katress x Mossanda = Anubis

Katress x Pyrin = Pyrin Noct

Katress x Foxparks = Vaelet

Katress x Celaray = Arsox

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Katress. For more Palworld content, you can read our post on the top 10 best base creations.