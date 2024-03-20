10 Best PS5 RPGs That Are Worth Sinking 100 Hours Into (2024)

The PlayStation 5 has amassed an impressive library of games since its release in 2020, and RPGs make up a large portion of those titles. What’s more is that most of these RPGs have been certifiable hits, justifying their ever-growing size and scope.

Recommended Videos

As is always the case, though, some of these RPGs have been better than others. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best RPGs on the PS5, so that you know which ones are most worth your time and money.

Keep in mind that this list is ever-growing and we intend to update it regularly. Check back whenever you can, and the chances are there will be some new entries that you can add to your to-play list.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red

At this point, it should come as no surprise that Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best PS5 RPGs around.

In the years that followed its disastrous launch, CD Projekt Red has built the title up into the experience everyone initially hoped it would be. There are a plethora of different locations and moments to uncover within the exceptional setting of Night City, and you can tear through the dystopian metropolis’ less savory denizens with a variety of weapons and abilities.

The Phantom Liberty DLC is also a perfect expansion to the base game. Aside from the fact that it increases the level cap and offers new abilities for you to unlock, its plot perfectly encapsulates the grey morality that the characters have to live within as parts of their dismal reality.

It’s the epitome of a game that made good on its potential, and you’ll barely notice as it eats up dozens of hours with even a single playthrough.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Image Credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth isn’t just an exceptional remake of the classic RPG — it’s also a top-tier PS5 RPG in its own right.

In addition to its reinterpretation of the original title’s second act, the game also offers several new games’ worth of expanded content and optional activities. There’s an open world full of secrets and treasures to uncover; quests aplenty to complete for special rewards; and enough worthwhile minigames to double or even triple your time in the game if you aren’t careful.

The combat is also some of the best in the genre. Through its blend of turn-based and action elements, the ATB system is equal parts tactical and adrenaline-pumping, which results in some of the most memorable combat encounters you could hope to find.

And this is all just the vanilla game. It’s almost a certainty that there will be DLC for the game, so you can look forward to even more fun in the coming months.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Image Credit: Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is, to put it bluntly, everything fans could have wanted from a sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

In addition to offering a brand new location for you to explore via Honolulu City in Hawaii, the game also features plenty of small but necessary quality-of-life improvements to the series’ mechanics. It’s easier than ever to team up with allies in combat, and combat is less of an obstacle thanks to the Beatdown option which allows you to instantly defeat enemies that are weak enough.

Past that, it’s just a great continuation of the series’ particular take on JRPG norms. Ichiban and his friends remain some of the best portrayals of an older party to date, and getting the chance to spend more time with them is a welcome break from the weathered and worn trope characters in other games.

Persona 3 Reload

Image Credit: Atlus

Don’t let its remake status fool you; Persona 3 Reload is hands-down one of the best PS5 RPGs you can sink hundreds of hours into.

Admittedly, a lot of this is thanks to the source material it draws from. You still spend your time bouncing between daily life and activities and runs through the titanic dungeon Tartarus, and properly balancing the two results in access to better powers and Persona.

And yet, thanks to the fact that it’s a full remake, almost every element has been polished to the point of being pristine. The graphics are now more in line with Persona 5, and the overall aesthetic and presentation seep out of every menu and bit of dialogue. Recreations of the original game’s DLC are set to trickle out at a slow but steady pace too, so there’ll be plenty more content to enjoy in the months after you complete the main story.

Elden Ring

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware

It’s safe to say Elden Ring is a culmination of the Souls series’ design and framework, and that means it’s also an exemplary PS5 RPG.

The game features a mind-boggling amount of options in terms of how you can build and outfit your character, which in turn means there’s plenty of variety between one playthrough and another. Its world is also exceedingly large, with enough content to keep even the most experienced players busy for hundreds of hours on end.

This total is only set to increase once the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC releases too, so you can rest assured that you’ll get your money’s worth from this game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red

Look, you don’t need us to tell you that The Witcher 3 is an exceptional RPG.

It more than earns its various accolades with a compelling story, memorable characters, and a metric ton of side content to uncover within its open world. It also has substantial DLC content to dig into when you’re ready, and its minigame Gwent remains one of the most addictive card games to ever grace the video game medium.

What makes it one of the best PS5 RPGs, however, is the fact that the game is in its most complete form on the console. The graphics are notably improved compared to its last-gen counterparts, and it runs as smoothly as possible for the duration of your 100+ hour playthrough.

It’s also frequently on sale, so you should be able to nab this legendary title for a pittance if you time it right.

Final Fantasy XVI

Image Credit: Square Enix

Though it might not have the built-in hype and lore of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series, Final Fantasy XVI is still an exceptional entry in the series and one of the best PS5 RPGs out there.

Set against the tale of Clive and his quest to find the person who killed his brother, the game delves into much darker subject matter than fans of the series would expect. There’s political intrigue, maneuvering, and manipulation aplenty, and the game isn’t afraid to dive into more mature subject matter.

It also goes for a very action-oriented approach to combat instead of adhering to the series’ turn-based roots. This is for the best though, as this choice turns the game’s many battles into fast-paced slices of action game nirvana ripe for experimentation and combo crafting.

Top all of that off with some well-crafted DLC, and there’s plenty of reason to give the latest numbered entry in the series a chance.

Tales of Arise

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tales of Arise may have been one of the first big RPGs to release for the PS5, but it remains one of the console’s best years later.

Though its story of heroes trying to put an end to the tyranny of an evil empire might not be anything new to fans of the genre, it still presents it in an expertly crafted package. The anime-style graphics and world design are impeccably made, and the combat is as fast and fluid as any Tales diehard would expect of the series at this point.

It’s also one of the cheaper PS5 RPGs out there thanks to its age, which means you can bulk up your library of games for a fraction of the price of other titles.

Octopath Traveler II

Image Credit: Square Enix and Acquire

Octopath Traveler II might not have released on the PS5 initially, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s a must-play title on the console.

Its converging plots allow for both inventive storytelling and a wide variety of characters to play as, which in turn helps to set it apart from its JRPG forbears. And yet, at the same time, it expertly pays homage to all of the many titles that laid the groundwork for its existence, resulting in what is basically a celebration of the RPG genre’s past, present, and future.

It’s also a deceptively beefy game to dig into. The average playthrough can take roughly 60 hours, but you can squeeze up to 100 hours out of the experience if you seek out all of its side content. Given the game’s current price tag — and the fact that it’s only going to get cheaper in the coming months — there’s little reason not to give this amazing RPG a chance.

In Stars and Time

Image Credit: insertdisc5

If you’ve never heard of In Stars and Time before, then we’re happy to let you know that it’s one of the better indie PS5 RPGs to release in recent memory.

Set against the premise of an adventurer caught in a time loop set right before he and his party took on the final boss, the game uses its time travel themes and mechanics perfectly. Each new loop offers the opportunity to uncover new secrets and advantages that can help you escape your fate, and there are plenty of little secrets to find scattered around the game’s different locales.

The cast is likewise incredibly lovable, and chances are you’ll be hooked by their dynamics almost instantly. The narrative is also a cut above and takes some turns that are sure to keep you invested in the plot to the bitter end.

Needless to say, In Stars and Time is an exceptionally great game, and its indie status makes it more affordable than most any other game on this list. Give it a look the next time you have some spare cash and want to dive into an unforgettable role-playing experience.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more