How to Get Korra in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Korra is on her way!
Rowan Jones
Published: Mar 8, 2024
korra skin in fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

The bonus skin for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass has been leaked! Thanks to iFireMonkey on X, we now know the new bonus skin will be another anime crossover. The crossover this season will be Avatar The Last Airbender and the Legend of Korra. Here is how to get Avatar Korra in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

How to Unlock Korra Chapter 5 Season 2 Bonus Skin

An Avatar The Last Airbender crossover has been rumored for a while now and at last, we have confirmation. According to iFireMonkey on X, we will get Korra as a bonus Battle Pass skin for Chapter 5 Season 2. Just like with previous bonus skins, Korra will be unlocked around mid-season. This means unfortunately we will have to wait to use this incarnation of Raava’s Avatar as our main skin!

korra skin in fortnite chapter 5 season
Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Undoubtedly, there will be the addition of Fortnite Bonus Quests to unlock extra Korra cosmetics and rewards. We will have to wait and see what those will be. Perhaps we will see Naga, Korra’s animal guide, as a glider or back-bling, and a special pickaxe designed especially for her. We will keep you updated as we hear more.

More Avatar crossover cosmetics will also become available mid-season, according to leaks. You can look forward to a new Event Pass in which you collect books by completing quests to unlock the Appa glider and Aang skin, including a LEGO skin style. There will also be a whole host of other bonus cosmetics and rewards throughout the basic and premium Reward Tracks.

You have some time to wait for this waterbender Korra to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, so until then check out what other skins are coming this season. We also have news on all vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Chapter 5 Season 2.

