Hades 2 Story Explained

Hades 2 is the sequel to the award-winning rogue-lite from Supergiant games, Hades. The first game received much love and attention due to the fantastic art, well-written characters, and extremely dynamic and witty dialogue from the cast. This story investment appealed to tons of players. So, how does the Hades 2 story build upon the first one?

Recommended Videos

Hades Recap

Hades introduced us to Zagreus, the prince of the underworld and the son of Hades (the God of the Underworld). Zagreus fights out of the underworld to find his mother, Persephone, and learn the truth about his past.

image via Supergiant Games

Zagreus’ struggle was not just about his escape from the underworld; it was about his family. He wanted to unfold his family’s past and reunite his parents. His journey revealed many secrets, in the end, he was finally able to reunite his family while somehow managing to be on good terms with other gods on Mount Olympus.

Later, he was gifted with a sister named Melinoe. But good things don’t last forever. Chronos, Titan of Time and the father of Hades, Zeus, and Poseidon, escaped from his imprisonment and conquered the Underworld, imprisoning Hades.

Melinoe: Protagonist of Hades 2

In Hades 2, we meet Melinoe, the Underworld princess. She’s the daughter of Hades and Persephone and sister to Zagreus. Chronos took over the house of Hades while Melinoe was still a baby and Hecate, the Witch of the Crossroads, raised her. She has trained all her life to defeat Chronos and get revenge for the House of Hades. In Hades 2, she sets out on a journey to save her family from the grasp of Chronos, the Titan of Time.

Screenshot via Twinfinite Screenshot via Twinfinite Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Crossroads

Melinoe and her allies take refuge in Crossroads. It is a place between the Underworld and the surface. It’s where Melinoe and her allies plan and train, with the unified aim of taking down Chronos and saving the underworld. Although Melinoe has never met her family, she is determined to rescue them. In the Crossroads, characters such as Nemesis, Odysseus, Hypno, Moros, and Eris join her. There are lots of returning and new characters in Hades 2.

Melinoe’s Quest

Melinoe has two objectives during Hades 2, which results in two gameplay paths opening up for you. She has to drop down to the depths of the Underworld and face Chronos in Tartarus, but she also has to make her way to the surface and climb up to Mount Olympus to defeat the forces of Chronos, besieging the Gods. We suggest learning about all the regions in Hades 2.

Chronos: The Titan of Time

Chronos, the antagonist of Hades 2, poses a threat not just to the Underworld but to Olympus and the Fates as well. Chronos has somehow returned and has taken over the House of Hades. This puts the fate of all the characters from the first game in question. Chronos has taken full control over the Underworld and is sending its armies to the surface in an onslaught against Olympus.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Titan of Time is seemingly unstoppable, and with Olympus having their hands full with his powerful armies, Melinoe is the only one who can defeat him. However, time isn’t so easily halted, and Chronos revives himself whenever defeated. Besides Chronos, Hades 2 has many new bosses to battle and conquer.

That’s all for this guide. Feel free to take a look at our other articles on Hades 2, Hades 2 All Materials & How to Get Them, How to Get Wheat in Hades 2, and How to Defeat Eris in Hades 2.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more